Rediscovering the joys of reading and viewing a range of television, online programmes

The options are plenty and the show must go on.

The rush of adrenaline while heading to the videotape and DVD rental uncle or the library to pick up the latest bestseller was replaced with the internet, presenting all genres of entertainment. Then came Kindle, which reinvented the written word and now it’s the newspaper cult that is trying to adapt to online reading. As the world slowed down, many of us rediscovered the joys of reading and viewing a spectacular range of television and online programmes, which have helped many, reconnect with the world outside the four walls and retain their cognitive and physiological health.

Presented with unlimited choices, we all have our top lists, like Vaishali Ghamta, who runs a salon and spa in Chandigarh. “Max is what I have enjoyed the most. It’s based on a true story and the film is the tale of a hero dog. Since I’m a dog lover, I just love that movie. I suggest everyone should watch it for learning the finer emotions of love, loyalty and bonding. If I were to pick my favourite movie of this period, it is Max, a story that tugs at your heart and makes you cheer for the heroes.” From feeding stray and homeless dogs to watching heart-warming films like Max, dog lovers have enough options to choose from.

Aaina Singh , a mother who was home with her two teenagers agrees that initially it was a challenge to watch family shows together. “But then we finally found what we were looking for. Singing’ in the Rain has a fine cocktail of antics of Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, and Donald O’Connor, deft comedy, catchy songs, heroic dancing and even the captivating view of the transition from silent movies to talking pictures.” Something that initially started as a forced family vacation, slowly transformed into comforting and collaborative family time practices.

Navdeep Singh, a businessman based in Ambala admits that he prefers television to reading and in this lockdown, Singh didn’t let the excitement take a back-seat, as he thoroughly enjoyed ‘Undekhi’, a Hindi crime thriller web television series. “Since it’s based on a true incident, it was more interesting. Reality, when presented in a fictional form, can drive home a more meaningful message than just listening to stories.” That’s a pleasant change from the several versions of the COVID-19 news we all have been waking up to. For many it’s the unending seasons of Game of Thrones, Homeland, Suits and other popular TV shows. Armaan Kohli, an entrepreneur in hospitality says he has survived the pandemic either watching Money Heist or feeding dogs. For him it’s been a learning experience in team management, mind-set modulation and determination. “I like the rest of humanity never forget the pandemic blues or the makers of Money Heist for giving me some reprieve.”

And if we’re still struggling with options on internet streaming there’s a whole new chapter in Podcasts. Sharon, a young mother swears by them. “The weekly podcast by actor Dax Shepard and co-host Monica Padman isn’t exactly an escape from reality, but their conversations with celebrities, journalists and academics about issues like addictions, racism, the coronavirus pandemic, are sure to stretch your mental muscles. There’s no better time than now to try to add value to your life.”

The options are plenty and the show must go on.

