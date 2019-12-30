Trends 2019: Some diet fads around the world that made news this year

The year 2019 was all about trying out different diets and finding out what works. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The year 2019 was all about trying out different diets and finding out what works. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The year 2019 was all about trying interesting things. Some of these became trends and made headlines — from bags and footwear to celebrity fashion and sustainable living. Among these were some unique diet trends that got everyone talking. After all, wellness and healthy living defined the year. Here is a quick recap of some diet fads that we witnessed this year, courtesy of Google’s annual ‘Year in Search Trends’ report.

No sugar, no carb

This diet was made popular by American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez who, on the advice of her nutritionist, stayed away from starchy vegetables, dairy products, fruits and sweeteners to consume more leafy green vegetables, fats and protein from meat, nuts, seafood, eggs, etc. Lopez, 50, has also purportedly cut down on caffeine and alcohol. The ‘no sugar, no carb’ J. Lo Diet challenge was searched for extensively this year.

Sirtfood diet

This diet gained prominence sometime in October, when singer Adele’s appearance at rapper Drake’s birthday party became a talking point. She appeared slimmer and it is believed her weight loss is credited to the ‘sirtfood’ diet, which the singer first reportedly tried in the year 2017. The diet entails regulating the body’s metabolism inflammation levels. Sirtfoods include citrus fruits, blueberries, apples, green tea, red wine, among others. It is believed that when you start this diet, you have to restrict yourself to 1,000 calories a day for three days. On days four to seven, you can increase you calorie count to 1,500.

The 1,200 calorie diet

This diet is believed to have gained popularity in January. As the name suggests, it entails limiting the total daily calorie intake to 1,200, so as to lose weight. But it was not considered to be simple, because people’s calorie intake is dependent on many factors like their age, height, health conditions, daily activities, etc.

Intermittent fasting took the cake this year by becoming the most searched diet term of 2019.

The Dr Sebi diet

This diet explored plant-based eating, with claims that it cleanses the cells from mucus buildup. It is believed that the diet is inspired by deceased herbalist Alfredo Darrington Bowman. This diet interests people from time to time and focuses on moving away from wheat, animal products and alcohol, and towards water and products that come from plants.

Intermittent fasting

This diet fad took the cake this year by becoming numero uno. According to Google, it was the most searched diet term of 2019. This diet entails restricting your eating to a limited time every day. For instance, some people eat during an eight-hour window and then fast for the rest of the day, or, alternatively, fast for two days every week and then eat normally on other days. Researchers say that this gives some breather to the gut and may be good for health. Additionally, periodic fasting has also been credited with reducing weight, warding off diabetes and cholesterol and strengthening the brain.

However, there are some obvious side-effects to these as well, which include muscle aches, dizziness and fatigue.

