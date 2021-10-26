Travis Barker gets fiancée Kourtney Kardashian’s lips tattooed on his arm

He wants her skull, she needs his skull, and now, it seems he needs her lips, too. Travis Barker, who recently proposed to Kourtney Kardashian — whom he has been courting for a while now — also got himself a tattoo of her lips, as if giving her a ring on a beach covered with roses and surrounded by family members was not official enough!

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, posted a series of pictures on Instagram, wherein he shared glimpses of his tattooed arm, captioning it as “scorpio season”.

He showed his followers tattoo stickers of a huge scorpion, and one of a black imprint of lips, presumably that of Kourtney’s. Later, they were inked on his upper arm, on top of some older tattoos.

Travis’ tattoo artist Scott Campbell also posted pictures of the final design, confirming that it was indeed Kourtney’s lips; the massive scorpion is a symbol of the punk rocker’s zodiac sign. The caption read, “Scorpio season. On @travisbarker … Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two ”

Earlier this month, the couple, christened ‘Kravis’ by fans, got engaged. They made their relationship official earlier this year. But before 2021, they were simply neighbours. In fact, Travis has been photographed with many members of the Kardashian clan, and he even made appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians during play-dates between their kids, while helping decorate for Christmas, and while attending Kourtney’s birthday party.

