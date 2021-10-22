How to travel safe with hygiene and wellness essentials

For a long time, the pandemic had imposed restrictions on people’s movements. But now, many have started to plan trips, celebrate festivals, go to their loved ones, albeit following all Covid safety measures.

The availability of vaccines has given people the confidence to venture out. But the pandemic is still on, and it will continue for a while. As such, one has to be careful while stepping out of their house, especially to go to a public place.

ALSO READ | Five things to consider while planning a productive work-from-hills

In the post-Covid world, there are some absolute essentials that one has to have on them, and Manisha Reetesh Dhingra, the co-founder of WiZ care lists them here. Read on.

All surface disinfectant shield: In a bus, train, car, or aircraft, people need to carry an all surface disinfectant shield. Though the transportation authorities try to clean surfaces, we still don’t know how many germs, dirt, bacteria, and viruses are on the seats, windows, handrails, and armrests. Some people try to simply spray their hand sanitiser on the seats. It is important to note that hand sanitisers are specially made for eliminating hand germs. And though the product may have some effect, it still won’t be as effective as a surface disinfectant shield.

Hand sanitising wipes: It can be used in hotels, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums, and schools, where there is a lot of activity. Keeping a bonafide set of hand sanitising wipes can give users the satisfaction of clean and sterilised hands. The wipes can rub gently through every corner of your hand, leaving it clean, hygienic, and fresh.

ALSO READ | Hand sanitiser: WHO explains how much amount to use and how often

Sanitiser spray: A traditional sanitiser spray can help when you go to gymnasiums, yoga classes, restaurants, hotels, spas, salons, home, office, or school. This product is remarkably efficient, convenient, and easy to use.

Disinfectant wipes: These carefully manufactured hygiene essentials are specially made to keep your workstation, vehicles, mobile phones, and the area you are touching in malls, etc., clean. This process is instant and fool-proof.

Fabric disinfectant spray: Not only does your skin come in contact with bacteria and viruses, but your clothes also require special attention. Regular washing is good, but to add an extra layer of protection, spray your freshly laundered clothes, hotel amenities, clothes at home or in gymnasiums with disinfectant spray. It removes viruses and bacteria that are otherwise not eliminated during the routine washing process.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!