Plan to travel this year? Check out what your zodiac sign says

The pandemic played a major spoilsport and most of us had to cancel our travel plans last year. But with things easing up a little, people have started planning for short staycations and even longer holidays, albeit with caution.

If you too plan to travel this year, here’s your guide to travelling right.

Tamanna C, psychic, new age spiritual therapist, and author of the book The Vertical Path lists out what’s in store for all zodiac signs this year.

Aries

This year will be filled with surprises and last-minute travel plans to nearby destinations with loved ones. More than work-related trips, you’ll be taking trips for leisure, especially between February-August.

Taurus

It will be a slow year for travel till July but post-August, sudden changes in work planning will create international travel plans for you.

Gemini

It will be an erratic year for travel. While you may have reasons and a lot of plans to travel for holidays and social obligations, work commitments will prevent you from going ahead with plans. Expect delays or cancellations till May.

Cancer

The year will start with a bang and hectic travel plans till June. Post which you will consciously slow down, and limit travel due to family obligations.

Leo

Due to family matters, travel won’t be a priority till September after which you might have plans for a long holiday with family members.

Virgo

Travel will be hectic for work till June after which you will take a back seat till October ‘21 and resume another series of travel plans for a social purpose.

Libra

Travel will be slow till April. During June-October, social obligations will make you travel for short trips nearby. Work travel will be restricted.

Scorpio

This year will be super hectic due to travel plans made by other family members which you will thoroughly enjoy till August.

Sagittarius

Travel will be a priority between Feb-July. The much-awaited holiday will be planned during this period after which your attention will shift to personal life and travel will take a back seat.

Capricorn

Work travel will be stable throughout the year with minor changes and delays, so be flexible with your plans. A family holiday is on the cards between June-October to celebrate an occasion.

Aquarius

Travel will be slow throughout the year with a one-off plan around May-July to a domestic destination.

Pisces

You will be on your toes with hectic travels till September. Both domestic and international travels are on the cards for you which will be exciting as you travel for both leisure and work purposes.

