Total Solar Eclipse 2019: How Solar Eclipse will Affect you based on Rashi or Zodiac Signs

Total Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan 2019 Impact on Rashi or Zodiac Signs: On July 2, 2019, a total solar eclipse will be visible. For four hours and 33 seconds, the Sun will be hidden by the shadow of the Moon. It can be witnessed in Chile, Argentina, and South Pacific Ocean.

Much like Lunar Eclipse, Solar Eclipse too have an impact on your zodiac sign. Let’s take a look at what changes will follow:

Aries

At this time, the ram will, in all probability, be dealing with estate. A lot of buying and selling of property will take place. There might also be some important development with parents, at around this time. There is also a possibility of past problems resurfacing.

Taurus

For Taureans, this period can prove to be extremely creatively fulfilling. It is a good time to learn something. Unexpected events might also take place.

Gemini

There will be a new wave of opportunities for the Geminis, and a significant rate of growth will be witnessed. However, as is common with the sun sign, they might be left feeling confused about life and career choices.

Cancer

Known to be sensitive, Cancerians should focus on their mental and physical health at this time. The period might mark many beginnings, so they must grab the opportunities and take note to feel better about themselves.

Leo

This will be quite an interesting time for the Leos. Some secrets or clandestine information will be known, and its echo will be felt throughout the year. At the same time, it will be a creatively satisfying time.

Virgo

For the critical Virgo, this will be the time when their social life will make way for interesting improvements. This will be a good time for them to set personal goals for themselves and let the Universe help them fulfill those.

Libra

For Librans, this is a feasible time to start a new business venture. There is also a possibility of some life-altering event to take place around this time.

Scorpio

This is a great time for an inflow of some income, so go ahead and buy the lottery and take chances. Relationships might be under some stress during this time, so look out for your partner.

Sagittarius

For the archers, this time brings along a lot of travelling opportunities. Good luck and a stream of opportunities are on the horizon as well.

Capricorn

Relationships will occupy the focal point during this time. Expect proposals or some form of commitment news coming your way.

Aquarius

Focus on health during this time and try quitting a habit you have been intending to. Go for the annual check-up and get tests done.

Pisces

It is a creative time for the Pisceans. If you have a child, chances are you will be tied up with them, and if not, then it will be a creatively fulfilling time.