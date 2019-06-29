Total Solar Eclipse 2019 Date, Timings: Know everything about the total solar eclipse in July

Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse July 2019 Date and Time in India: A total solar eclipse will be visible on July 2, which is believed to last for around four minutes and 33 seconds. According to a Bloomberg report, the solar eclipse will begin off the coast of New Zealand with Chile and Argentina directly in the path of totality.

Although this solar eclipse will not be visible from India, according to a Space.com report, most of the eclipse will be happening over the Pacific, with the partial eclipse starting at 12:55pm EDT (10:25pm Indian Standard Time).

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is between the Sun and the Earth so that the visible disk of the Sun is covered by the Moon. The maximum coverage during the eclipse will occur in the South Pacific, about 1,080 km north of Easter Island.

It will be visible during sunset from a thin swathe that passes the South Pacific Ocean and South America across the Andes, including parts of Chile and Argentina.

The length of the eclipse is expected to be nearly double the length of the one that took place in August 2017. Since this upcoming solar eclipse will be happening at a time when it is going to be night in India, the solar eclipse will not be visible in the country.

In case if you happen to miss out this solar eclipse, then the next one is likely to happen in December 2020.