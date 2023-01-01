Top beauty hacks to help you get glowing, healthy skin

Beauty and skincare are never-ending conversations, and we, too, are passionate about this discourse. We bring to you some of our favourite beauty/skincare hacks, tips and tricks that you can use.

A lot of celebrities ice their faces to help with glow, to reduce acne, and to freshen up their skin and keep it hydrated. Remya Prajul, a professional makeup artist, swears by cold tea bags and milk ice cubes to reduce eye-puffiness. “It really makes a difference. Tried and tested,” she says.

Dr Shareefa Isa Chause (dermatologist and cosmetologist) weighs in: “A salicylic acid based face wash is key if you are dealing with acne. Niacenamide creams always work well if you have skin pigmentation. And this is probably said so many times, but it is important — sunscreen. People really underestimate the power of a great sunscreen. It can protect your skin so much, even long term.”

According to Harvard Health, the skin cleanser you choose should be based on whether your skin is dry or oily. Vitamin C is most essential for skincare, and a vitamin C serum should be your go-to every morning. It can also be paired with a vitamin E serum.

