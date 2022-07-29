scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Top model Bella Hadid joins metaverse with NFT collection

Hadid was intrigued by shared virtual world environments and wanted to make "cool versions" of herself after becoming obsessed with video games during the COVID-19 lockdown.

By: Reuters | London |
July 29, 2022 12:00:53 pm
Bella HadidHer collection comprises 11,111 NFTs (Photo: Bella Hadid/Instagram)

U.S. supermodel Bella Hadid has stepped from the catwalk into the metaverse with the launch of CY-B3LLA – a collection of Non-Fungible Tokens featuring artwork based on 3-D scans of her face and body.

Hadid, 25, told Reuters in an interview from New York that she was intrigued by shared virtual world environments and that she wanted to make “cool versions” of herself after becoming obsessed with video games during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Earlier, she said on her Instagram account that she had created the NFTs to “encourage travel, community, growth, fantasy and human interactions”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

NFTs are a digital asset that exist on blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers. All kinds of digital objects – including images, videos, music and text – can be bought and sold as NFTs.

Also Read | |Taiwan puppeteers look to NFTs to keep their art alive

“It was super fun,” Hadid said of the process, saying the end results really have her “exact facial expressions”.

Her collection comprises 11,111 NFTs and they were made in collaboration with the NFT minting platform reBASE.

Inspiration for the CY-B3LLA NFTs came from 10 different countries, with input from local artists.

“To see what kind of version of me that their brain concocted was really interesting … There are so many different versions of me that you could make and not ones that I could ever dream up,” she said.

The locations and accompanying digital assets are set to be revealed between now and September, with the first batch featuring images of a robotic-style Hadid inspired by Japan.

Also Read | |Neha Kakkar gets ‘first tattoo for first love’ Rohanpreet; things to keep in mind before you get inked

Each NFT also works as a passport to a global community, unlocking rewards and enabling the holder access to real events attended by Hadid.

The date when these NFTs can be snapped up is yet to be announced, but interested buyers can register online.

“It’s really exciting to see that people actually, like, want to be involved,” said Hadid.

“Every time I put something out, it feels like a birthday party, like no one’s going to show up. And so it’s been really nice to see … people actually … kind of tuning in and understanding it.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

3

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

4

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

5

Congress leader’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark sets off Smriti-Sonia storm in House

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Fearing OBC blowback, MVA heat in local body polls, Shinde-BJP govt to se...
Fearing OBC blowback, MVA heat in local body polls, Shinde-BJP govt to se...
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Rashtrapati vs Rashtrapatni: The debate over nomenclature, explained

Rashtrapati vs Rashtrapatni: The debate over nomenclature, explained

Premium
Mathura teacher uses chairs held by students to cross waterlogged stretch, suspended

Mathura teacher uses chairs held by students to cross waterlogged stretch, suspended

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

No open waters, roads: Team India beats odds to make triathlon debut

No open waters, roads: Team India beats odds to make triathlon debut

Meghalaya: Explosives found in arrested BJP leader's house

Meghalaya: Explosives found in arrested BJP leader's house

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities
Opinion

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities

Premium
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?
Koffee with Karan S7

Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?

Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies
In Mumbai

Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Sonam Kapoor, pregnancy
All the times Sonam Kapoor made heads turn with her maternity style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement