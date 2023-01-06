Home décor: Top furniture trends to look out for in 2023

Interior and home décor is an ever-changing space that has been growing at an accelerated pace after the pandemic-led stay-at-home and work-from-home mandates. “In today’s day and age, evidently the latest home décor and home furniture trends often play a significant role in driving and shaping how we tend to decorate or redecorate our homes. Needless to say, when it comes to making our homes look gorgeous, classy, and stylish, an array of factors such as colours, textures, and accessories always play an important role. But then what becomes most important in this regard is the furniture we opt for,” said Anand Suman, founder and CEO, Cinnamon Homes.

As such, what better way to begin the new year than by letting go of the old and welcoming new furniture décor items to give a fresh look to one’s home? So, let’s take a look at the most exciting home décor furniture trends that are expected to make it big in 2023, as suggested by Suman.

*Furniture that is designed for a select group of like-minded individuals with subtle tones and bold eloquent patterns is likely to be in vogue in 2023. Furthermore, furniture items that consist of a unique cement texture and natural wood blends thus exuding an aura of sophistication and elegance have a high probability to stand out in the market.

A significant majority of urban Indians are already supporting furniture, crafted from recycled fabric, woods and metal (Source: Pexels) A significant majority of urban Indians are already supporting furniture, crafted from recycled fabric, woods and metal (Source: Pexels)

*This year, India shall be welcoming a new age for decorative furniture designers and artisans who are are abandoning metal, fabrics, and other traditional materials for making furniture with cement and burntwood finishes in order to create exceptional pieces. There are endless way to implement such types of new-age furniture to complement their existing home décor.

*Another interesting trend to look out is cane furniture, is making a comeback in a big way, as more and more Indian companies in these sector are exploring a diverse part of a curated collection focused on bringing back rustic with a tinge of current designs.

Also Read | How to design a home that boosts your well-being

*Rattan furniture and designs will also pick up more speed in 2023, especially in the backdrop of a global rise in going green, being eco-friendly leaving as little carbon foot print as possible. Other types of sustainable and eco-friendly furniture and décor will also continue to become increasingly popular in 2023.

*Customers will have an increased focus on furniture and décor companies that are introducing ethically-made and sustainable materials in their products. Already, a significant majority of urban Indians are already supporting furniture, crafted from recycled fabric, woods and metal etc., and they’re also actively looking for companies that focus on fair trade and responsible production practices. A home that is furnished with thoughtfully-crafted, environmentally-responsible products are bound to make it more glamorous!

Advertisement

*As of today, what we know and categorise as modern or contemporary furniture mostly uses conventional materials such as wood, leather, linen, and so on.

Also Read | Easy home décor ideas for the festive season

“But going forward, in 2023 and beyond, to be modern in the truest sense, it should become necessary to be seen as a visually light and clutter-free product. Which is why, the industry players at large are expected to move towards ‘subtle premium’ furniture designs as well as incorporating metals along with sleek lines and sombre fabric into their furniture items and décor products in a bid to give an ‘actual’ modernistic vibe to them,” Suman said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!