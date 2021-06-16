‘Too white to stand up for part of my Arab heritage”: Gigi Hadid on her mixed-race identity

Gigi Hadid discussed her experience of growing up half Palestinian through her father Mohamed Hadia and half Dutch through her mother Yolanda. (Source: gigihadid/Instagram)

Gigi Hadid, who spoke up against the recent Gaza attack, has now opened up on how she sometimes feels or is “made to feel” she is “too white to stand up for part of my Arab heritage”.

Speaking to i-D, the 26-year-old discussed her experience of growing up half Palestinian through her father Mohamed Hadia and half Dutch through her mother Yolanda.

Talking about her mixed-race identity, she was quoted as saying, “You go through life trying to figure out where you fit in racially. Is what I am, or what I have, enough to do what I feel is right? But then, also, is that taking advantage of the privilege of having the whiteness within me, right?”

“Am I allowed to speak for this side of me, or is that speaking on something that I don’t experience enough to know?” she added.

The new mom revealed she and her partner Zayn Malik, who is English-Irish and Pakistani, also discuss their racial identities, which both consider “important”.

“We think about it and talk about it a lot as partners and it’s something that’s really important to us, but it’s also something that we first experienced ourselves. Because both of our parents are their own heritage. We are that first generation of those mixed races, and then that comes with that first generational experience of being like: ‘Oh damn, I’m the bridge!'”

The supermodel said their daughter Khai Hadid Malik will “grow up feeling out the way that she can or wants to be a bridge for her different ethnicities”. “What comes from her (Khai) is what I’m most excited about, and being able to add to that or answer her questions,” she expressed.