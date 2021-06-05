‘Too old, thick-skinned’: Neha Bhasin shares powerful message for trolls schooling women

Neha Bhasin has taken to yoga and ab workout during the lockdown. (Source: nehabhasin4u/Instagram)

Popular singer Neha Bhasin recently took to social media to respond to those who try to impose morality to teach lessons on being a “good Indian woman”.

In a long post, the 38-year-old said she was too thick-skinned to worry about trolls. “…regarding constant efforts by many to lay shame, guilt, burden of morality and being a good Indian woman and to cover up and have dressing sense, honey am too old and too thick-skinned for these clichés, save your breath and enjoy the view.”

The Swag Se Swagat singer also talked about how she was trying to keep herself fit even while putting on a few extra kilos amid the lockdown. She pointed out how “it is important to rest. Let the body reset post-vaccination and also to limit exposure”.

“This time around shedding weight is being a stubborn a**, 1.5 years ka weight chaddha hua hai (have added 1.5 years of weight) thanks to ongoing lockdown. But my mind is set, body is complying and I am here to stay and watch myself evolve. So no stress,” she said.

In an earlier post, she wrote, “My body was a victim of how this world sees beauty and fame. I wanted to fit in and blend so bad that I just lost myself became someone else.”

