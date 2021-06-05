scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 05, 2021
‘Too old, thick-skinned’: Neha Bhasin shares powerful message for trolls schooling women

Neha Bhasin also talked about how she was trying to keep herself fit even while putting on a few extra kilos amid the lockdown

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 5, 2021 10:20:01 am
neha bhasinNeha Bhasin has taken to yoga and ab workout during the lockdown. (Source: nehabhasin4u/Instagram)

Popular singer Neha Bhasin recently took to social media to respond to those who try to impose morality to teach lessons on being a “good Indian woman”.

In a long post, the 38-year-old said she was too thick-skinned to worry about trolls. “…regarding constant efforts by many to lay shame, guilt, burden of morality and being a good Indian woman and to cover up and have dressing sense, honey am too old and too thick-skinned for these clichés, save your breath and enjoy the view.”

The Swag Se Swagat singer also talked about how she was trying to keep herself fit even while putting on a few extra kilos amid the lockdown. She pointed out how “it is important to rest. Let the body reset post-vaccination and also to limit exposure”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Bhasin (NB) (@nehabhasin4u)

“This time around shedding weight is being a stubborn a**, 1.5 years ka weight chaddha hua hai (have added 1.5 years of weight) thanks to ongoing lockdown. But my mind is set, body is complying and I am here to stay and watch myself evolve. So no stress,” she said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Neha Dhupia: Don’t give two hoots about how you look as long as you are happy in your body

In an earlier post, she wrote, “My body was a victim of how this world sees beauty and fame. I wanted to fit in and blend so bad that I just lost myself became someone else.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Bhasin (NB) (@nehabhasin4u)

“Float above the voices, that tell you to hate yourself. Hold yourself together and say I love me for who I am,” she added.

