scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Skincare myth or fact: Toners can shrink your pores

Dr Kiran Lohia took to Instagram to explain the purpose of a toner, and also bust the many myths around it

skincareHere is why you should do away with your toner (Source: Getty Images)

Skincare lovers diligently follow the CTM routine, which includes cleansing, toning, and moisturising the skin — in that particular order. As such, toners enjoy special status when it comes to prioritising beauty products. But what if you were told that they might not be as beneficial as believed? Discussing the same, Dr Kiran Lohia took to Instagram to explain the purpose of a toner, and also bust the many myths around it.

“When a famous skincare brand invented the CTM technique, they figured out that they were going to increase their sales of skincare products by 30% by increasing the number of products in their regime by 1 more,” she captioned her post, as she listed the “purpose of the toner”.

 * Extra cleansing: Busting the common belief that toners can provide extra cleansing, Dr Kiran wrote: “You can use a face wash that cleanses well, without having to use a toner. Many already double cleanse, rendering toners useless anyway.”

 *Shrink pores: Completely discarding this belief, Dr Kiran added, “No toner can shrink your pores. I repeat. No toner can shrink your pores.”

Also Read | |This DIY anti-inflammatory facial mist is perfect for hot, summer days

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Kiran MD (@drkiransays) 

 * Balance skin pH- She explained that the skin is a “self-balancing organ” so it naturally balances the pH level. “In any case, your cleanser is probably pH-balanced already, and water is a pH of 7, any acidic ingredients in your cleansers get balanced there anyway,” she wrote.

Sharing some “toner lookalikes”, Dr Kiran listed “mists with balancing or oil reducing ingredients, Alpha Hydroxy or Beta Hydroxy acid based toners for skin renewal or pore cleansing,” mentioning that using them “might actually add value.” She further added that one can keep their face hydrated with “hydrosols, rosewater, or thermal water mists.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Previously, the expert had shared some easy tips to stay hydrated. “Staying hydrated will rejuvenate your skin so it looks and feels smooth and soft,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Kiran MD (@drkiransays) 

*Carry thermal water or mist that you can spray whenever the skin feels itchy and dry.

Advertisement
Also Read | |Skincare basics: Here’s how you can rejuvenate your skin after a night-out

*A sleeping or hydrating mask can help keep the skin hydrated. One can apply them overnight for good results.

*However, there is no substitute for water. “Add a lemon in it and make nimbu soda as that will benefit your skin more than plain water,” she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 01:20:00 pm
Next Story

Sri Lanka economic crisis: Lazard in talks with China, India, Japan

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

CRZ violations: Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 cr to be razed

CRZ violations: Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 cr to be razed

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

India to host G20 Summit in September 2023

India to host G20 Summit in September 2023

Squid Game wins big at Emmy Awards; here's the full list of winners

Squid Game wins big at Emmy Awards; here's the full list of winners

With focus on Indo-Pacific, Japan, India hold joint naval exercise in Bay of Bengal

With focus on Indo-Pacific, Japan, India hold joint naval exercise in Bay of Bengal

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium
Diabetes and silent heart attacks: Understanding the link

Diabetes and silent heart attacks: Understanding the link

Apple iOS 16 tips and tricks: Customise lock screen to removing photo background

Apple iOS 16 tips and tricks: Customise lock screen to removing photo background

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Emmy 2022, Emmy red carpet, photo gallery, Indian Express, lifestyle
Emmys 2022: From Zendaya to Elle Fanning, best style moments from the star-studded event
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement