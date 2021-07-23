Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself as a trans woman: ‘My pronouns are she/her’

Many of Dorfman's former colleagues from her show 13 Reasons Why came to her support. (Photo: Instagram/@tommy.dorfman)

Tommy Dorfman, best known for playing the role of Ryan Shaver in the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, has come out as a trans woman. The 29-year-old took to Instagram to share a post, apprising followers on her new pronouns: she/her.

“Thrilled to reintroduce myself as the woman I am today. My pronouns are she/her,” she wrote, alongside a few pictures from her recent interview with TIME, in which she opened up about her journey.

In the article, written by Torrey Peters, Dorfman says “for a year now, [she has] been privately identifying and living as a woman — a trans woman.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tommy dorfman (@tommy.dorfman)

“It’s funny to think about coming out, because I haven’t gone anywhere. I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically. Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy,” she tells Peters.

Dorfman had been posting a few pictures on her Instagram for a while now, wearing clothes that are considered to be more feminine in nature. Speaking about the actual announcement to the world through an interview, she says: “I’ve been living in this other version of coming out where I don’t feel safe enough to talk about it, so I just do it. But I recognize that transitioning is beautiful. Why not let the world see what that looks like?”

“So I kept, on Instagram, a diaristic time capsule instead — one that shows a body living in a more fluid space. However, I’ve learned as a public-facing person that my refusal to clarify can strip me of the freedom to control my own narrative…” she adds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time)

The actor says she is “not changing my name”, but this is an “evolution of Tommy”. “I’m becoming more Tommy.”

On Instagram, she also wrote that she is “especially grateful to every single trans person who walked this path, broke down barriers, and risked their lives to live authentically and radically as themselves before me”. “Thank you to all the trans women that showed me who I am, how to live, celebrate myself, and take up space in this world.”

Many of Dorfman’s former colleagues came to her support after this news.

Brandon Flynn, who played Justin Foley in the show, wrote: “Love YOU!”

Miles Heizer, who essayed the role of Alex Standall, dropped three heart emojis in the comments, and Katherine Langford, who was Hannah Baker on the show, wrote: “She’s STUNNING ❤️❤️❤️”

Previously, actor Elliot Page had graced the cover of TIME magazine, talking about his transition in an article titled ‘Elliot Page Is Ready for This Moment‘ by Katy Steinmetz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time)

The 34-year-old actor had come out in December 2020 in a long and heartfelt social media post, wherein he reintroduced himself as ‘Elliot’, and added that his pronouns are he/they. The Canadian actor was formerly ‘Ellen Page’.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle