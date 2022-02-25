Tom Ford’s bizarre lipstick shade names irk netizens: ‘This is so gross’

People have been calling out luxury fashion and beauty brand Tom Ford on social media after it came to the fore earlier this month that they came up with bizarre names for their lipstick shades and some other products, including ‘Age of Consent’ and ‘First Time’.

A screenshot was shared on Twitter by a user named Allison Floyd, which led to shocking reactions; people criticised the brand calling the products ‘disgusting’ and ‘creepy’.

Hey @TOMFORD, I gotta tell you, I love your stuff, but who the hell are you paying to come up with rapey product shade names like “Age Of Consent,” and which members of your PR team went “Yes, this is a good idea”? pic.twitter.com/xx8jum4PAU — Allison Floyd (@AllisonRFloyd) February 10, 2022

“Hey @TOMFORD, I gotta tell you, I love your stuff, but who the hell are you paying to come up with rapey product shade names like ‘Age Of Consent’, and which members of your PR team went ‘Yes, this is a good idea’? (Sic),” Floyd’s tweet read.

The lipstick shade ‘Age Of Consent’ is available for purchase on Sephora, where it is priced $58 or INR 4,362. The product description states that it is a “luxurious lipstick in an array of essential shades for the many dimensions of the TOM FORD woman”.

Floyd’s tweet also prompted responses from other Twitter users, who could not fathom the reason for naming the products such. Check out their reactions:

Holy hell. That is disgusting. Could have just called it Consent and sent a much better vibe. — Attack Kangaroo (@marie_ghost) February 10, 2022

Do they think they’re being edgy and sexy cuz…absolutely the fvck not. — Allison Floyd (@AllisonRFloyd) February 10, 2022

I guess “No Means Yes” was already taken? — Nate Williams (@natewilliamsesq) February 10, 2022

Another Twitter user, by the name of Sofie Halili, also shared the screenshot of the product, writing, “I am literally begging makeup brands to just name their lipsticks like ‘Rebecca’ or something; this is so gross.”

the shade names???? i am literally begging makeup brands to just name their lipsticks like “rebecca” or something this is so gross pic.twitter.com/n59W1ZGu4D — sofie halili (@literallysofie) February 23, 2022

While the brand has not addressed the controversy yet, people have pointed out that it has, in the past, had questionable names for its beauty products, having sold a perfume called ‘Lost Cherry’, which is available on its website for $375 or INR 28,210.

no im actually disgusted i just wanted to buy lipstick 😭 — sofie halili (@literallysofie) February 23, 2022

