Friday, February 25, 2022
Tom Ford’s bizarre lipstick shade names irk netizens: ‘This is so gross’

Names of their lipstick shades 'Age of Consent' and 'First Time' have left people fuming

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 25, 2022 1:20:16 pm
While the brand has not addressed the controversy, people have pointed out that it has, in the past, had questionable names for its beauty products.

People have been calling out luxury fashion and beauty brand Tom Ford on social media after it came to the fore earlier this month that they came up with bizarre names for their lipstick shades and some other products, including ‘Age of Consent’ and ‘First Time’.



A screenshot was shared on Twitter by a user named Allison Floyd, which led to shocking reactions; people criticised the brand calling the products ‘disgusting’ and ‘creepy’.

“Hey @TOMFORD, I gotta tell you, I love your stuff, but who the hell are you paying to come up with rapey product shade names like ‘Age Of Consent’, and which members of your PR team went ‘Yes, this is a good idea’? (Sic),” Floyd’s tweet read.

The lipstick shade ‘Age Of Consent’ is available for purchase on Sephora, where it is priced $58 or INR 4,362. The product description states that it is a “luxurious lipstick in an array of essential shades for the many dimensions of the TOM FORD woman”.


Floyd’s tweet also prompted responses from other Twitter users, who could not fathom the reason for naming the products such. Check out their reactions:

Another Twitter user, by the name of Sofie Halili, also shared the screenshot of the product, writing, “I am literally begging makeup brands to just name their lipsticks like ‘Rebecca’ or something; this is so gross.”

While the brand has not addressed the controversy yet, people have pointed out that it has, in the past, had questionable names for its beauty products, having sold a perfume called ‘Lost Cherry’, which is available on its website for $375 or INR 28,210.



