scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 16, 2022
Must Read

Tokyo’s stylish public toilets inspire filmmaker Wim Wenders

The German director is making a film about public restrooms designed by renowned architects. The high-end toilets are the symbol of "Japan's world-renowned hospitality culture."

By: Deutsche Welle | Tokyo |
May 16, 2022 4:30:10 pm
public toilets, Tokyo public toilets, public toilets Wim WendersThe cubicles are transparent — until they are occupied. (Kyodo News/IMAGO)

“The Tokyo Toilet” is an urban renewal project through which 17 public toilets in the Japanese capital are being turned into veritable works of art by architects from around the world.

A dozen toilets are already finished and open to the public, including restrooms with colorful transparent cubicles that made headlines two years ago.

The facilities in Tokyo’s Shibuya district are free of charge, wheelchair-accessible and kept immaculate by a team of cleaning staff.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Why you should always sit down properly while peeing

They will also soon be immortalized in film.

Best of Express Premium

The angry young brigade of Sharad ‘Mr Congeniality’ PawarPremium
The angry young brigade of Sharad ‘Mr Congeniality’ Pawar
ExplainSpeaking: Why Govt of India is wrong to claim inflation hit the ri...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why Govt of India is wrong to claim inflation hit the ri...
Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Idea Exchange: The only way out is to fight for ...Premium
Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Idea Exchange: The only way out is to fight for ...
Vistara could merge with Air India, decision likely by end of 2023Premium
Vistara could merge with Air India, decision likely by end of 2023
More Premium Stories >>

“A toilet is a place where everybody is the same, there’s no rich and poor, no old and young, everybody’s part of humanity,” Wim Wenders said at a press conference Wednesday announcing he agreed to make a film about the Tokyo Toilet project after being approached by its organizers.

“There is something very Japanese about the idea, about the whole setting. And I almost think it’s a Utopian idea,” the award-winning German film director told reporters.

Hospitality culture

“I love architecture,” added the 76-year-old director, renowned for works such as “Wings of Desire,” “Buena Vista Social Club” and “Paris, Texas.” “In another life, I’d certainly want to be an architect.”

He said he is particularly happy to be working with renowned architect Tadao Ando, 80, who devised a circular toilet with thin slats that let in fresh air as people wash their hands. “I was so glad when I saw his toilet the other day, and saw how he worked with the light … I thought, ‘this is a classy place.'”

Wenders has already directed films in Japan in the past: His 1985 documentary “Tokyo-Ga” paid tribute to cinematic master Yasujiro Ozu, while “Notebooks on Cities and Clothes” (1988-1989) was about fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto.

The upcoming feature film will bring together four short stories, and will star renowned Japanese actor Koji Yakusho in the role of a toilet cleaner.

Filming in Japan is to take place this year, the launch is planned for 2023.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

circus, rambo circus, mundhwa, cycle acrobats, clown act, aerial rope, pune's rambo circus, hunar hatt festival
Pune’s Rambo circus back in town; see pictures of breathtaking acts

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 16: Latest News

Advertisement