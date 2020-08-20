Tokyo’s public toilets are transparent, but you can’t be seen

The toilets are situated in Shibuya, Tokyo. (Photo: Satoshi Nagare/The Nippon Foundation/ designed by Gargi Singh)

The thought of public toilets being transparent is no less than a nightmare, but such toilets seem to be the newest attraction in Shibuya, Tokyo. Designed by architect Shigeru Ban, recipient of Pritzker Prize, such colourful, see-through washrooms have been installed in a public park. But there is a catch. As soon as someone someone enters the toilet and the door is locked, the glass becomes opaque.

“This allows users to check the cleanliness and whether anyone is using the toilet from the outside. At night, the facility lights up the park like a beautiful lantern,” mentions the official website.

The washrooms are a set of three separate cubicles for differently-abled, women, and men respectively, in shades of yellow, pink and purple. They are simple to use and extremely practical in approach as people can peep inside before entering. Take a look at the picture below to understand better.

The toilets have been installed in Shibuya, Tokyo. (Photo: Satoshi Nagare/The Nippon Foundation)

These toilets are a step towards redesigning toilets across 16 locations in the Shibuya neighbourhood. These transparent toilets are situated in Yoyohi Fukamachi mini-park, and are part of the Tokyo Toilet Project by the Nippon Foundation.

