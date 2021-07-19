Tokyo Olympics: Table tennis player Manika Batra sports nail art featuring Indian flag

Manika Batra shared a glimspe of her Olympics-themed nail art on social media. (Source: manikabatra_TT/Twitter)

A while ago, badminton player PV Sindhu had shared a picture on social media of her sporting Olympics-special nail art. It featured Olympic rings on white nail polish.

Following PV Sindhu’s post, table tennis player Manika Batra also shared a picture of her wearing unique nail art, just before she headed to Tokyo.

While Batra painted Olympic rings on her thumbnail, the middle and ring fingers featured the word ‘INDIA’ in blue. The other two fingers had the national flag painted on them.

“Mission #Tokyo2020 #OlympicGames,” she captioned the post on Twitter.

Olympic manicure has been in vogue for years now. According to a TIME article, it went mainstream during the games in London in 2012, when swimmers Missy Franklin and Rebecca Adlington were spotted wearing patriotic nail art. Soon nail bars multiplied and began popularising nail fashion.

However, its first exponent was Florence Griffith-Joyner. In the late 1980s, the track and field athlete flaunted multicoloured three-inch talons that caught everyone’s attention.

The 2012 Olympic Games and made nail art menus into an art form 💅🏼 pic.twitter.com/hgxZvKnTyf — Sophy Robson (@sophynails) December 30, 2019

