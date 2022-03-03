Toddler diagnosed with ‘uncombable hair syndrome’: Know all about the rare genetic condition

A mother from Georgia has been raising awareness about her one-year-old son’s rare genetic condition called uncombable hair syndrome (UHS). As a result of the condition, his hair is soft with a fragile texture that grows in all directions.

The Independent quoted the mother as saying that her son’s hair is “quite low maintenance”, as she washes it about once a week using all-natural products.

She also turned to Instagram to raise awareness about the condition through the uncombable_locks account.

Here’s what you need to know about the condition.

Causes

It is just what its name suggests; it makes the hair dry, frizzy and you are not able to run a comb through them or style them. “This is a rare genetic condition that affects children from the age of three months to 12 years,” said Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

Categorised as a congenital and genetic disease caused because of mutation of three genes namely, PAD13, TGM3, TCHH, that are responsible for providing hair protein, the condition only affects the scalp hair and might cause some bald patches in some cases, Dr Kapoor added.

In what ways does it affect the hair?

UHS changes the appearance of hair to light, sliver coloured or blonde and give it is a curly woolly appearance that looks unkempt and protruding from the scalp in all directions, stressed Dr Kapoor. It is commonly known as spun glass hair, Pili trianguli et canaliculi, and Cheveux incoiffables.

Treatment?

Work is on for making genetic test available for the syndrome, but there is no cure yet. “The good news is that this usually goes away on its own as the child reaches adolescence or puberty,” said Dr Kapoor.

How to manage uncombable hair syndrome

You need to be gentle with your hair and it means

*Using soft brushes to gently detangle hair

*Avoiding any hair treatments such as perming, harsh colourings, hair relaxers etc.

*Not trying to comb the hair harshly

*Avoiding blow drying in attempt to tame hair

“Talk to your doctor before taking any medications or supplements for treatment of hair. It is not a serious condition and corrects itself. However, you need to make sure that the child eats nutritious food including nuts, legumes, and green leafy vegetables that ensures good follicle health,” Dr Kapoor suggested.

