‘To All the Boys’ author Jenny Han admits she sees a lot of herself in Lara Jean’s character

Author Jenny Han, who created Lara Jean’s world in her hit book series ‘To All the Boys‘ is enjoying the fame and popularity it has received. While two of her books have already been made into films, the third and final installment — Netflix’s To All the Boys: Always and Forever — will release this month and bring a fitting end to protagonist Lara Jean and her love interest Peter’s love story.

Among other things, Han, who penned the first book in 2014, told Popsugar in a recent interview that when she originally sat down to write the books, she was inspired by other romantic novels. “I definitely was inspired by Little Women and the coziness of the March house and the sisters and how they really, truly loved each other.

“But mainly, I was thinking about Beth, in the way that no one really wants to see themselves as a Beth because she’s the boring one who just plays the piano and stays at home, and then she dies. So I thought, well, for the Beths out there, what is their story? And if you’re an introvert, if you’re someone who likes to stay at home, what really moves you? And what makes you tick? And what’s your inner life like?”

And that is what gave the author the idea to breathe life into Lara Jean who, during the course of her life, writes love letters to her crushes but never actually sends them. They do, however, get leaked, thus igniting romance between her and Peter — her high-school sweetheart. Besides writing, the sweet and sensible Covey sister is also shown to have a passion for baking and vintage-clothing.

Han admitted she sees a lot of herself in Lara Jean’s character, along with a mix of Kitty and Margot — the other two sisters. “[Lara Jean and I] have a lot in common and she is very personal to me because we both like to write and bake, and we both love our sisters. But Margot, I think, is very much a big-sister type, and I am that way. And then Kitty can be really… I don’t know what the word is. Kitty is kind of her own thing, and she kind of just likes to do things her own way, and sometimes I’m like that too.”

Han further revealed that she already had actor Lana Condor in mind before the actress officially took on the role. “I’d even put her on my social media because I was wanting to pump her up a little bit, and for people to see her and be like, ‘Oh, she could be a cute Lara Jean'”, the author said, adding that as for the role of Peter, she knew Noah Centineo was perfect.

Condor had recently revealed during an interview with Self magazine that her mental health was in a shambles after the success of her film, which was released on Netflix and was much appreciated worldwide. “[The first movie] was received way better than I had ever imagined in my wildest dreams. It changed much of my life very quickly,” she had said.

