Tisca Chopra shares secret to glowing skin, reveals her ‘absolute essential’

Healthy skin can not just be achieved by applying products, it is as much about internal nourishment and lifestyle habits. In fact, it is often said that what you eat reflects on your skin. Agreed actor Tisca Chopra who recently shared why skin nourishment from the inside is of utmost importance and also shared her mantra for radiant, blemish-free skin.

“For you all who asked about what I use as part of my skincare. While the right products are a huge help, I don’t have to tell you that seasonal fruits are my absolute essential,” said the 47-year-old.

Showing how she loves to gorge on seasonal fruits including kala jamun, watermelon, litchi, Chopra mentioned that she also loves to make a meal out of them once in a while.

“Some days, I make a meal out of them! For which my skin says a huge thank you. Plus, they pack a punch when it comes to vitamins for immunity,” she said.

Consuming seasonal fruits regularly can help to revitalise the skin, and delay ageing. (Source: Getty Images) Consuming seasonal fruits regularly can help to revitalise the skin, and delay ageing. (Source: Getty Images)

Fruits have antioxidants and are a great way to remove toxins and impurities that produce free radicals in the body. Since they are low in calories, and a powerhouse of vitamins and fibre, fruits keep you satiated for longer — keeping you away from binge eating that could show up on your skin as blemishes or acne due to poor gut health. Besides, fruits with high water content also help hydrate the skin from within. It is said that consuming seasonal fruits regularly can help one revitalise their skin, and delay ageing.

What more? They are extremely tasty, too!

