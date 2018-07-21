Tired of sunburn and skin rashes? Try these 10 super home remedies

Wondering how to get rid of sunburn and keep your skin hydrated? Fret not. Here’s help. (Source: Getty Images) Wondering how to get rid of sunburn and keep your skin hydrated? Fret not. Here’s help. (Source: Getty Images)

With the scorching summer heat, sunburn, rashes and skin allergies are quite common. Too much exposure to the sun, or a sun-equivalent like a tanning bed can lead to skin peeling, redness, blisters, spots, fluid loss, itching or pain. The symptoms range from mild to severe, and can lead to extreme complications. Wondering how to keep your skin hydrated and get rid of such allergic reactions? Fret not. Here’s help.

Cool baths to refreshing drinks, there are many ways to beat the heat. But, with the ever-increasing level of global warming, nothing seems enough. Home remedies like essential oils, herbs, vitamin and mineral supplements, fruits and vegetables are the go-to solution to keep it cool and refreshing in the season. Here are a few tips to take care of your skin in the comfort of your home.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is great for glowing skin as well as losing weight. (Source: File Photo)

Drink one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar mixed with a glass of water or mix one cup to your bath. It helps maintain the pH of your body and heals sunburns.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. (Source: File) Aloe vera has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. (Source: File)

Take small pieces of aloe vera and rub it on your skin or moisturise with lotions that contain aloe vera for a soothing effect on your skin. Aloe vera is also known for its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties.

Tea Bags

Used tea bags can also do the trick. (Source: File Photo) Used tea bags can also do the trick. (Source: File Photo)

Soak some tea bags in cold water and apply it your eyelashes and under your eyes to heal the burns, rashes and pain. Used tea bags can also do the trick.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is said to be rich in special fats that boost metabolism. (Source: File Photo) Coconut oil is said to be rich in special fats that boost metabolism. (Source: File Photo)

Massage coconut oil gently onto your skin. It not only heals the burns, but also tightens the skin to prevent wrinkles and other damage. Coconut oil is also said to be rich in special fats that boost metabolism.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt is your best friend to get rid of those sunburns. It also happens to be a good cleanser. (Source: File Photo) Yoghurt is your best friend to get rid of those sunburns. It also happens to be a good cleanser. (Source: File Photo)

Yoghurt is your best friend to get rid of sunburns. It also happens to be a good cleanser. Apply cool milk or yoghurt to your skin to cool it off and help decrease the inflammation that causes discomfort.

Cucumber

Full of fibre, cucumbers are high on hydrating properties. (Source: File Photo) Full of fibre, cucumbers are high on hydrating properties. (Source: File Photo)

With natural antioxidant and analgesic properties, apply cucumber paste or pieces of cool cucumbers on your skin to heal rashes and skin burns. It works well under eyes too. Full of fibre, cucumbers are high on hydrating properties.

Potato Paste

Known as a pain reliever, potato peels and paste can work like magic on minor skin scratches. (Source: File Photo) Known as a pain reliever, potato peels and paste can work like magic on minor skin scratches. (Source: File Photo)

Known as a pain reliever, potato peel or paste can work like magic on minor skin irritations, scratches, bites, and burns, and can even reduce inflammation.

Baking Soda

Honey, lemon and curd contain skin cleansing properties that can gives your skin a radiant glow. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Honey, lemon and curd contain skin cleansing properties that can gives your skin a radiant glow. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Add baking soda or corn starch into your bath to steer clear of rashes and skin irritation. It helps balance the pH of the body and relieves sunburns.

Oat Meal

Oatmeal has anti-inflammatory properties. (Source: Thinkstock images) Oatmeal has anti-inflammatory properties. (Source: Thinkstock images)

The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties in oatmeal can provide relief from itching and irritated skin caused due to sunburn.

Green Tea

Try mixing the green tea with mint tea for cool comfort. (Source: File Photo) Try mixing the green tea with mint tea for cool comfort. (Source: File Photo)

Apply green tea to your skin or sip it regularly to protect your skin against inflammation caused by the sun’s UV rays. Try mixing the green tea with mint tea for comfort.

Do you have any other remedy for sunburn that can work like magic? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

