Tired of looking at an ugly pimple? Try this overnight paste for relief

The turmeric powder has some anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties which can keep the face clean, and the green tea powder can soothe the skin and reduce irritation. (Source: Pixabay)

Pimples are painfully pesky. No one likes it when one or two randomly pop out. Pimples can be caused because of some kind of hormonal imbalance, or if you keep you face unclean — that is, if you don’t wash it on a regular basis. But instead of worrying about how and when it will pop, and the scars and blemishes that it will be leave behind, try this effective beauty hack that promises to take care of the problem.

This homemade paste, when applied and left overnight, can make difficult pimples vanish. Try it out.

Things you will need

* Gram flour — one-third of a cup

* Green tea powder — two teaspoon

* Turmeric powder — one tablespoon

* Rice powder — one-third of a cup

Method

– First take a bowl and mix the gram flour and green tea powder together.

– Next, mix the turmeric and rice powder in it and stir well.

– Add a little bit of rose water to the powders so that they mix well with each other.

– Now, you can store it in an air-tight container to keep moisture away.

– At night take a little bit of it, add some more rose water if required and apply the paste on the affected areas of the face.

– Leave it overnight and wash it with cold water in the morning, as part of your morning skincare routine.

Doing this every night will yield results. The turmeric powder has some anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties which can keep the face clean, and the green tea powder can soothe the skin and reduce irritation. The rice powder and gram flour can work on the pimple scars and the blemishes.

What do you think of this hack?

