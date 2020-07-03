This 2-ingredient face pack will rejuvenate your skin

Rising temperatures, stress, spending hours in front of various electronic gadgets can all have an impact on not only our mental heath but our physical well-being too. And slowly, it starts showing on our skin as well. So if your skin has been feeling dull and tired despite you eating your greens and getting more than 8 hours of sleep, it’s time to spring into action. We suggest you give this simple 2-ingredient face pack a shot and notice the difference.
*In a bowl, mix 1 tbsp coffee powder/coffee granules with 2 tbsp honey.
*Mix well and apply on your face and neck. Let it stay for about 15 minutes.
*Then wash it off with cold water and apply some ice. Also, did you know that immersing your face in a bowl full of ice could amp up your beauty routine? You can check out the benefits here.
Honey and coffee together work wonders. Apart from acting as a natural scrub, coffee granules also help de-puff your face. Not only that, the combination also helps get red of acne. Honey helps remove dead skin cells and leaves a natural glow on your skin. Do this thrice in a week on alternative days and you will surely see the difference!
