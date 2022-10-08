scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Follow these expert-approved tips while shaving your face

"While I always recommend laser hair removal for hair reduction, face shaving is an easy, painless, and affordable way to get rid of facial hair," said dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta.

facial hairKeep these points in mind while shaving your face. (Photo: Pexels)

While there’s nothing wrong with having some amount of facial hair, most women don’t prefer these pesky strands protruding from their chin, upper lips and other parts of the face. Among the many ways to get rid of facial hair, the easiest and quickest way is to simply shave them. But, there are certain dos and don’ts you must keep in mind while shaving your face, according to dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“While I always recommend laser hair removal for hair reduction, face shaving is an easy, painless, and affordable way to get rid of facial hair,” she wrote in an Instagram post. The expert listed the following five tips you should keep in mind when shaving your face.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta (@drgeetika)

*She suggested not to dry shave your face. Instead, wash your face and leave it damp before using the razor.

*Use a shaving gel or a creamy cleanser to dampen the area you want to shave for easier shaving. And, always start with a fresh new blade.

*Follow with small simple strokes in the direction of the hair.

Also Read |Amp up your weekend skincare game with these expert-approved DIY remedies

*Don’t use the blade on any acne or any breakout because that will make it worse.

*After shaving, you can ice the area and use an antibiotic cream or aloe vera gel to soothe that area.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pyllida Jay’s ‘Inspired By India’ explores the many way...Premium
Pyllida Jay’s ‘Inspired By India’ explores the many way...
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...Premium
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 millionPremium
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 million
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 08:50:09 pm
Next Story

Manipur: Narcotic police dispose of 1.7k kg contraband drugs

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

nora fatehi
Nora Fatehi oozes glamour and style, one look at a time
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement