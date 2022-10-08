Follow these expert-approved tips while shaving your face

While there’s nothing wrong with having some amount of facial hair, most women don’t prefer these pesky strands protruding from their chin, upper lips and other parts of the face. Among the many ways to get rid of facial hair, the easiest and quickest way is to simply shave them. But, there are certain dos and don’ts you must keep in mind while shaving your face, according to dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta.

“While I always recommend laser hair removal for hair reduction, face shaving is an easy, painless, and affordable way to get rid of facial hair,” she wrote in an Instagram post. The expert listed the following five tips you should keep in mind when shaving your face.

*She suggested not to dry shave your face. Instead, wash your face and leave it damp before using the razor.

*Use a shaving gel or a creamy cleanser to dampen the area you want to shave for easier shaving. And, always start with a fresh new blade.

*Follow with small simple strokes in the direction of the hair.

*Don’t use the blade on any acne or any breakout because that will make it worse.

*After shaving, you can ice the area and use an antibiotic cream or aloe vera gel to soothe that area.

