Prevent dark circles with these quick and effective remedies

Under-eye bags or persistent dark circles are one of the most common skin concerns most people face, men and women alike. Triggered by a host of factors such as lack of sleep, inadequate diet, hectic schedules, or nutritional deficiencies, they can end up dampening your confidence. In an Instagram post, Dr Rashmi Shetty, a dermatologist, wrote, “I have seen patients who have achieved wonderful skin that can go make-up free, but only to cover their dark circles they are forced to use makeup.”

According to her, it is of utmost importance to first identify the cause of the dark circles before treating them. Some of the common causes or triggers may include nutritional, sleep deprivation, allergies, structural factors or it could be genetic too, the expert shared.

“It is best to visit a dermatologist to properly understand the cause. But in the meantime, here are some practices that can really help control, prevent and reduce your dark circles,” she added, sharing some essential tips to minimise the appearance of dark circles.

Hydration is the key

“Just like I stress on hydration for skin health and glow, even the under-eye skin needs to be well hydrated and moisturised in order to keep it healthy,” she said, adding that hydrated skin is also less prone to irritation and allergies. Once the hydration is taken care of, you could introduce skin-lightening ingredients to the area to work on any damage or pigmentation that may have occurred to the skin under your eye making it appear darker, Dr Shetty said.

Cut out allergens

Allergies are lesser known but very common causes of under-eye dark circles. They lead you to rub your eyes, causing the under-eye skin to get irritated, damaged, and darker.

Fillers

According to Dr Shetty, when the cause of dark circles is related to structure, meaning you have a hollow under your eye that does not reflect light well, making the area look darker, fillers are an instant way of getting rid of the dark circles. “Fillers work like magic. One injection and your dark circles are almost 50 per cent gone,” she shared.

