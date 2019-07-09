Tips to keep in mind while designing your dream house

A dream home is a place where imaginations of luxury and comfort, coupled with emotions and passion take the shape of reality. To make it happen, all one needs is to bring the ideas, creativity into life, keeping in mind the essentials of healthy and sustainable living.

So, while you plan your dream home your way, here are some ideas you can give a thought to:

Glow, naturally

How about giving your abode an eco-friendly touch? Going by the environmental crisis we are currently going through, it would be a more feasible idea to have a toxic-free stay at home. So colour your walls in natural paint, instead of the chemical-heavy alternatives. These natural paints are made up of natural compounds like tree resins, plant oil, essential oil and natural dyes, that are not harmful to health. That natural glow to your walls is surely a safe option.

Stitch a wonder

How about stitching wool runners together across the walls to make a wall to wall carpet? Here, the edges of the walls can act as stripes while the combined colours and patterns can give your home a chic yet classy look. This weaved-in wool walls or wider rugs can be an artistic alternative to the normal concrete or wooden stair-runners, partitions on hallways or coordinating walls of the landing as well.

That favourite chandelier

Bring home that opaline and clear glass chandelier you had been longing for ages. The grandeur up on your ceiling, the cut glass sparkles, the magnificent light and shadow reflections are sure to bring that twinkle- both two your eyes and your dream home décor.

Match the motifs

Break away from the boredom of regular fit floor tiles. Instead, semi-irregular motifs of squares and rectangles, oak engineered flooring in unusual patterns can be flaunted as a welcome change. Choose the floor colours in perfect complement or colour-coordination with walls, that makes your home look vivacious.

Vintage Vanity

Nothing beats the vintage look to give a classy touch to your dream home. The big Scandinavian shelves spread across a full wall can render that heritage feel as well as the elaborate look that makes your home complete. The countless racks help you add to the décor by displaying artefacts on one hand, while keeping all the everyday necessities neat and handy on the other.

Go green

In this world of endless pollution, let yourself breathe. Forget about space crunch for gardening, add some nature to your interior by making an indoor vertical green wall right inside the house, weaving in plants, climbers and orchids. Such a wall will occupy minimum space and yet improve indoor air quality by spreading oxygen and absorbing 85% of indoor pollutants.

Rugged re-touch

A well thought-out and colour-combined layering of rugs can give your living room an ethnic look. Playing around with texture, print, pattern, motifs and stitches, will make your floor look unique, elegant and sophisticated as well as ensure a tender touch to your feet.

Craftsman’s touch

Explore the artist in you. Make DIY wall hangings, lampshades, cushion covers, showpieces and add that personal touch to your home décor. Showcase your creativity in your dream home and see your interiors turn unique.

