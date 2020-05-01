Simple ways to grow fresh and healthy food at home

You can conveniently grow some fruits and veggies in your home/kitchen gardens. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) You can conveniently grow some fruits and veggies in your home/kitchen gardens. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

The COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent apprehensions over eating out at restaurants post-lockdown has shifted the focus back to organic produce. The quarantine period has also inspired individuals to consider growing their own food and becoming self-sufficient towards their daily needs.

Organic food arguably boasts of a higher nutritional value, and most importantly, is devoid of any additives. Moreover, there is a certain satisfaction that comes from knowing that the produce is fresh, natural and grown and processed in front of your eyes.

Below, we share a few vegetables that you can conveniently grow in your home/kitchen gardens:

Radish

The aroma of freshly grown radish can be heady, especially for a newbie. Summertime is, in fact, the best time of the year to plant these and harvested easily in a short span of time.

Coriander

One of the most commonly used herbs, coriander also perishes easily. Growing coriander is a matter of just two to three days; all you need to do is casually throw in some coriander seeds in damp soil and leave it to sprout.

Lemongrass

Perhaps the most piquant herb to start one’s day, a lemongrass plant can easily be grown in the smallest of areas. It can be a great addition to your early morning tea, setting a positive tone for the day ahead.

Tomato

If you spot over-bright reddened tomatoes in the markets, they may be a result of chemicals added in higher proportions to fertilisers. However, organically produced tomatoes mostly present a light-green or yellow colour, with only a tinge of red. They also have a sweet taste.

Methi

Fenugreek or methi is another leafy vegetable that can be cultivated in our own backyard. There is an innate freshness in these leaves, harvested swiftly after the monsoon season. Apart from cooking methi leaves, its seeds could also be used as flavouring and when consumed with water, they have the potential of acting as a digestive too.

