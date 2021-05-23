Tips to care for your jewellery: What you need to know

Storing your jewellery properly and cleaning will ensure that they retain their charm. We bring you some tips that can help you maintain them and increase their shelf life. (Source : Getty Images / Thinkstock)

All of us love our gold jewellery. It is therefore only fair that the time and interest that we give to buying our favourite pieces should also go into caring for them. Storing them properly and cleaning will ensure that they retain their charm. We bring you some tips that can help you maintain those trinkets and increase their shelf life, courtesy of Deepshikha Gupta, VP Designer, Melorra.

Segregate and store

Jewellery pieces must be stored separately to avoid scratches or breakage. You can store them in soft-lined compartments and away from direct sunlight, dampness, or even extreme temperatures. Often, it is better to store them in the boxes they come with. You can also wrap gold and precious/semi-precious stones in acid-free tissue or cotton to ensure they don’t catch dust or moisture.

Wear them with care

Your jewellery should be the last thing you put on when you get ready. Makeup and other cosmetics can contaminate jewellery, so let all of that dry before you wear your jewellery. This is because the chemicals in these can cause discolouration.

Clean them gently

Make sure to regularly and gently clean all your jewellery for removing oil, dust or other kinds of contamination. You can use simple things like soap and water and a soft toothbrush to clean them. However, do not rub or handle them roughly. Take a jeweller’s advice if you are unsure of how to clean them. There are special jewellery cleansing materials available for gold.

Buy certified jewellery

Right paperwork is as important for precious jewellery as for anything else that you own. This will ensure that you can get the pieces rectified in case there is damage. Keep all the certificates with you, especially in the case of diamond jewellery.

“Lightweight gold jewellery is for any time, anywhere. Hence, caring for them is as important as servicing your car or any other household item. This will make sure that your jewellery retains its shine and is always ready to wear. Following these tips can help and also ensure your jewellery game is always on point,” she added.