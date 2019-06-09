Easy ways to become a morning person

Do you resolve to wake up early in the morning and exercise for an hour before starting your day but end up hitting the snooze button the next day? If yes, don’t worry, as you are not the only one. Getting even one minute of extra sleep in the morning seems satisfying.

Surveys reveal that people who are exposed to morning light are more likely to have a lower body mass index. Not to mention, of course, mornings are the best time to workout as you feel fresh the entire day. In case you too wish to rise and shine in the mornings, here are some tips that will help you achieve this goal.

*Set alarm in a different room

It is always advised to set your alarm in a different room so that you need to leave your bed to turn it off. What better way to say goodbye to that snooze button!

*Take baby steps

The idea of waking up early and exercising in the morning sounds appealing. But every time you fail to wake up according to your alarm, your motivation takes a back step. The best way to deal with the situation is to set your alarm for just 15 minutes earlier. Repeat this for one week and then progress further.

*Have a good night’s sleep

To wake up early, one needs to sleep well during the night. While you should aim for seven to eight hours of sleep, making this switch overnight is not easy. Experts say that doing deep breathing exercises while lying on the bed or meditating until you fall asleep can help.

*Fix your cup of joy

While several medical studies recommend avoiding a cup of tea or coffee immediately after waking up, you need to relax on the rules a bit. It’s important to understand your body and listen to its need. If its coffee that wakes you up then so be it.

*Get rid of darkness

Keeping the lights off and the curtains down might not be the best way to transition into the day. Your internal body clock is designed to be sensitive to light, so until you welcome the sunshine your body will act lethargic.