Five simple things to consider when buying eyewear

Buyers are informed individuals, who are not only fashion conscious but also consider factors that ensure a thought-out purchase. They are cautious about the material, fabric and fitting when buying an apparel brand. Likewise, when it comes to selecting eyeglasses or sunglasses, they should always consider some key factors to ensure the best possible purchase.

“While sunglasses are an all-time favourite accessory for many, eyeglasses are necessary for vision correction. A correct pair of eyeglass as well as sunglass always enhances one’s look besides ensuring visual clarity and comfort. Often people struggle to select the right pair which will give them comfort as well as make them look stylish,” says Pammi Jamalpuria, VP – corporate marketing, Vision Rx Lab, pioneer of international eyewear brand, Nova Eyewear.

To help you make an informed decision, here are five simple things to consider when choosing eyewear:

*Choose an eyewear (sunglass/eyeglass) that complements your facial pattern/shape:

A key aspect to keep in mind while choosing frames for sunglasses or eyeglasses is one’s face structure. The frame style should complement one’s facial features and not just the outfits. If one has a square face, they can go for round or rimless frames. For those with a round face, rectangular frames or sunglasses would suit the best. A person with a narrow jawline should opt for a square shaped frame.

*Focus on lens performance and protective factor:

Your eyes are one of the most sensitive organs of the body, and if neglected it can lead to vision problems. Hence it is important that one always checks for quality while selecting the right pair of eyewear. Firstly, the lenses purchased as per prescription should ideally be from a good brand, thin and lightweight, which repel dust, water, scratch and smudge. Further for holistic protection, one can check for lenses which safeguard against harmful UV Rays and HEV (High Energy Visible) Blue light emitted by digital screens. The sunglasses should come with UV protected lenses with polarisation to cut glares. As for frames, choose from frame materials which are lightweight and durable.

*Versatile designs:

One should stick to a classic pair of aviators or wayfarers in case of any confusion while choosing a pair of sunglass. There is always a specific frame shape which suits all face types, and that should be a part of one’s sunglass collection. In terms of frames for eyeglasses, one can always experiment and find out their style statement. Eyeglasses are available in frames with contemporary colours, designs and materials which will compliment your prescription lenses and make a simple style look highly fashionable.

*Choose the right colour and style:

“Another important aspect to consider while finalising eyewear is the profession or the lifestyle one leads. If you work in a corporate environment it is suggested to wear frames and colours such as ovals, rectangles in silver, brown, black or golden. Similarly if someone belongs to the creative field, one can go for retro or vintage frame styles with vibrant colours like blue or violet,” suggests Jamalpuria.

*Consider your budget:

Spending over a right pair of eyewear is always beneficial for one’s eye. It is not merely an accessory but is a necessity. Often lenses come with value added features such as blue-light filters and light adaptive (photo-chromatic) features suitable for leading an active lifestyle.