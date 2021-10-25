Tips for redecorating your kitchen and bathroom this festive season

The festive time is when people are most interested in revamping their space. It is when family and friends come bearing gifts and love, and people spend time in each other’s houses. Also, over the years, it has become slightly more customary to enhance the interiors and spruce up home decor around this time of the year.

Gaurav Malhotra, MD India, and Regional Key Accounts Asia, Hansgrohe India, shares some tips on your yearly house grooming and gussying-up trend, especially the beautification of bathroom and kitchen; read on.

* Customise your touch and elevate bathroom style

While decorating any part of your home, it is crucial to realise your taste and modus operandi. Post that, you can decorate your bathroom in a distinctive manner ranging from classic, avant-garde or modern. Whether you are building a new house or renovating an old one, decorating a bathroom with a dash of customised chic is absolutely cardinal. An ideal bathroom should reflect a wholesome ambience infused with the owner’s personality.

* Merge taps with the walls

A modern take on cluttered taps and bathroom equipment is the concealing concept. Concealed installation in either shower or bathtub gives users extra elbow space and a neat and tidy atmosphere giving a wholesome uncluttered look. The best part is that post this installation, neither children nor adults will worry about bumping into protruding taps anymore.

* Odour traps, because a good bathroom is clean and pleasant smelling

The answer to all your odour-related worries is with modernistic odour traps. These traps can be efficiently installed in washbasins, showers, and bathtubs to seal the drain pipe and stop the decomposed gases from getting out from the sewage system. These traps are great for sanitation purposes and add a significant update to your house’s overall charm.

* Ergonomic kitchen

Modern kitchen advancements have introduced the ergonomic concept, elevating users’ convenience and enabling them to run things smoothly. It is a smart and optimally-furnished kitchen that allows users to manage everything intuitively. In fact, this concept adds such a subtleness of elegance to the conventional kitchen heat that even children can easily manage things like using tap water in the kitchen.

* Updating the kitchen as per your lifestyle

Your kitchen type needs to resonate with you. A family kitchen would need a large sink and multi-functional kitchen tap. An amateur cook would prefer an organised storage space offering maximum functionality, because complex processes require efficient resources. In addition, you can also revamp your kitchen in a modern-day fashion, something which is suitable for all age types. In this category, you’ll have to carefully keep an eye on electrical appliances, working slab heights, easy-to-reach cupboard handles, and automatic control for setting temperature and water flow.

* Cleaning is an art

Most modern-day bathroom and kitchen equipment is manufactured using sophisticated and premium-grade materials. So, cleaning them doesn’t require you to brush them with metal bristles. Begin cleaning taps by first wiping them with a soft cotton cloth and moistening it if required. Using harsh metal bristles of brushes can damage the product and won’t do you any good. Secondly, use a mild citric-acid-based cleaner to clean the limescale residues collected in corners. Don’t spray the acid directly on the tap but take a tiny amount on the cloth and then gently rub and clean the surface along the groove and corners. At last, rinse it thoroughly with clean water.

