Gardening tips: How to grow and care for bougainvillea at home

A lovely garden adds a beautiful touch to one’s home. But it takes a lot of effort and care to nurture the plans and flowers in the garden to ensure they bloom. While you can opt for sunflower, rose and lilies, one of the most beautiful and low maintenance spring plants is bougainvillaea.

Bougainvillea is a sun-lover and blooms the best when kept in a heated environment. It has huge roots and doesn’t like to have them disturbed. And once they bloom, they add a colourful look to your walls, creating a pleasant vibe. They come in many colours – from white to purple – and types and sizes. Double-flowered varieties are available too.

Here are some tips that will help you tend to your plant:

* Sunlight is the most important factor that helps this plant grow to its fullest. They need at least six to eight hours of sunlight a day to produce their colours.

* For best results, be sure to leave your bougainvillaea in a pot while planting it. Put a few slits in the side and the bottom of the pot, being careful not to slash too deeply into the rootball.

* They’re better suited to hot and dry climates and even if you live in winter prone region, plant it just after the onset on summer so that it gets a good amount of time to nurture and grow.

* They’re not too fussy about soil type but it must drain freely. A mixture of loam and organic compost worked into the native soil is what works best for them.