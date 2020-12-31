scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 31, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Decor tips: Here’s how to use Pantone colour(s) of 2021 in your home and office

Yellow and grey complement a wide range of materials like fabric, wood, metal that not only enhance the design but also add a unique twist to the usual scheme of things

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 31, 2020 10:00:56 am
yellow and grey colour, pantone colour of 2021, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, pantone colour of the year, colours, kitchen entrance, colour blocking, how to incorporate colour of the year in one's interiors, kitchen interiors, office interiors, colour of the year, pantone brand,Count on these easy ways to add more to your space. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

This year, Pantone has chosen Ultimate Gray with vibrant yellow Illuminating as the colours of the year 2021. On the use of these shades, Pankaj Poddar, co-founder of interior design company Hipcouch said, “Yellow feels like a fresh wave of energy, enthusiasm and excitement, compensating for the mellow 2020. We are looking at these colours like ying-yang, striking a balance between the dull and the bright.”

*In a residential space, yellow works for adults as well as kids’ rooms. It doesn’t follow age, and its presence is quite enduring.

*A combination of grey and yellow is widely used in commercial spaces. It adds a playful vibe as well a sense of maturity. Bright yellow is a great energy booster while grey brings out the calm.

Kitchen

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A go-to place for a king-size breakfast or a midnight snack, a bright kitchen reflects energy and freshness. With bright yellow cabinets and cement dado, kitchens can become exciting and welcoming at the same time.

ALSO READ |Here’s how you can style Pantone Colour of the Year 2021

Entrance

We all talk a lot about highlighting spaces like bedrooms, living rooms, conference rooms or even cabins in offices, but very little attention is paid to entrances. Homes with fairly smaller passages can include a splash of yellow, or a grey wall with bright yellow artwork at the entrance to make it feel warm and welcoming. Yellow and grey complement a wide range of materials like fabric, wood, metal that not only enhance the design but give a unique twist to the usual scheme of things.

yellow and grey colour, pantone colour of 2021, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, pantone colour of the year, colours, kitchen entrance, colour blocking, how to incorporate colour of the year in one's interiors, kitchen interiors, office interiors, colour of the year, pantone brand, Yellow brightens up a space while grey inflicts a sense of curiosity. (Source: Pantone/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Colour blocking

In the recent past, colour blocking has found its way into mainstream design sensibilities. It pops out and uplifts the look and feel of the furniture around it. Yellow not only reflects more light but also helps to bring in a wave of positivity to space and the mind.

Kids’ room

Yellow being a primary colour brightens up space while grey inflicts a sense of curiosity in young minds. A bright yellow wall or a grey wall with blocks of yellow adds a lot of play to the design.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

anushka sharma pregnant, kareena kapoor pregnant, gigi hadid pregnant, emma roberts pregnant, pregnancy news
From Gigi Hadid to Anushka Sharma: Celebs who announced pregnancy in 2020

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 31: Latest News

Advertisement