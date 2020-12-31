Decor tips: Here’s how to use Pantone colour(s) of 2021 in your home and office

Count on these easy ways to add more to your space. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

This year, Pantone has chosen Ultimate Gray with vibrant yellow Illuminating as the colours of the year 2021. On the use of these shades, Pankaj Poddar, co-founder of interior design company Hipcouch said, “Yellow feels like a fresh wave of energy, enthusiasm and excitement, compensating for the mellow 2020. We are looking at these colours like ying-yang, striking a balance between the dull and the bright.”

*In a residential space, yellow works for adults as well as kids’ rooms. It doesn’t follow age, and its presence is quite enduring.

*A combination of grey and yellow is widely used in commercial spaces. It adds a playful vibe as well a sense of maturity. Bright yellow is a great energy booster while grey brings out the calm.

Kitchen

A go-to place for a king-size breakfast or a midnight snack, a bright kitchen reflects energy and freshness. With bright yellow cabinets and cement dado, kitchens can become exciting and welcoming at the same time.

Entrance

We all talk a lot about highlighting spaces like bedrooms, living rooms, conference rooms or even cabins in offices, but very little attention is paid to entrances. Homes with fairly smaller passages can include a splash of yellow, or a grey wall with bright yellow artwork at the entrance to make it feel warm and welcoming. Yellow and grey complement a wide range of materials like fabric, wood, metal that not only enhance the design but give a unique twist to the usual scheme of things.

Yellow brightens up a space while grey inflicts a sense of curiosity. (Source: Pantone/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Yellow brightens up a space while grey inflicts a sense of curiosity. (Source: Pantone/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Colour blocking

In the recent past, colour blocking has found its way into mainstream design sensibilities. It pops out and uplifts the look and feel of the furniture around it. Yellow not only reflects more light but also helps to bring in a wave of positivity to space and the mind.

Kids’ room

Yellow being a primary colour brightens up space while grey inflicts a sense of curiosity in young minds. A bright yellow wall or a grey wall with blocks of yellow adds a lot of play to the design.

