How to clean your makeup brush; all you need to know

Count on these tips to clean your makeup brushes. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Count on these tips to clean your makeup brushes. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Most women love applying makeup, but maintaining a hygienic vanity case can be a tedious process. According to a study, 30-45 per cent women clean their makeup brush once in a month, while another study states that around 25 per cent women don’t wash their brushes at all, remarked Agrika Kalra, celebrity makeup artist. If you belong to this category, here is a quick and easy how and why of cleaning these.

Why is it important to clean makeup brush?

The main reason behind cleaning the makeup brush is to promote hygiene and keep it dirt-free. Research has proven that dirty makeup brushes are loaded with oily makeup residue, dead skin cells, and bacteria, which may lead to infection and allergy. Even if you are the only user of the brush, it is suggested to clean regularly to avoid any allergy that may be caused due to reaction between the bristles and makeup residue. It has also been proven that clean makeup brushes are better for application. If you use a clean brush, it becomes easy to apply and blend your makeup to perfection.

How often should one clean the makeup brush?

If you are someone who puts on makeup daily, it is suggested to follow any of these methods to wash your brushes every two weeks.

For brushes or sponges that you use for applying liquid makeup like concealer or foundation, weekly washing will help you avoid product build-up. Always keep in mind that makeup brushes don’t last forever. Keep an eye out for shedding, discolouration, or lingering smells, which should be taken as signs that it’s time to replace the brush.

Are you cleaning your makeup brushes the right way? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Are you cleaning your makeup brushes the right way? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Follow these simple and cost-effective ways for cleaning your makeup brush at home.

Shampoo and water

*Take a deep bowl, fill it with water and add two drops of any shampoo to it. Stir it and soak the brush for three-five minutes. You will see the makeup residue coming off the bristles. Wash the brush under tap water and allow it to dry naturally.

Cleansing oil stick

You may also use the cleansing oil stick, which is easily available in the market, to clean the brush. It contains natural oil and turmeric root extract that makes the bristle germs-free and makes the brush skin-friendly. First of all, you need to wash the brushes under running tap water, then swirl the brush around the surface of the cleansing stick. You can either go up or down.

ALSO READ | All the times Kangana Ranaut proved her eye shadow game is on point

Dish liquid

In this method, you have to first clean the brush under running water. Then take four drops of dish liquid on your palm and rub the brush bristles gently on your palm. The friction will release all makeup product residue. Now wash the brush again under running water and place it on a dry towel. Allow it to dry naturally.

Things to avoid

*Never wash your makeup brush in any electronic machine. It will destroy the bristles.

*Avoid using warm water to clean the bristles. It may damage them and turn them harder.

*Never soak the entire brush as water may leak inside the handle and damage the glue stick. This is also damage the bristles.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd