Tina Ambani shares precious throwback family pictures on World Photography Day

Tina Ambani shared throwback pictures on Instagram. (Source: tinaambaniofficial/Instagram)

On the occasion of World Photography Day 2020, Tina Ambani took to Instagram to share a video which featured a series of throwback photos of herself and her family.

The photos posted by the former actor featured husband Anil Ambani, their sons Anmol and Anshul, mother-in-law Kokilaben Ambani and father-in-law, late Dhirubhai Ambani, founder of the Reliance conglomerate. One can also see glimpses of Tina’s nieces and nephews, including Isha Ambani.

“Every click preserves a memory, every picture tells a story, every image freezes time even as life marches on relentlessly!” Tina captioned her video post. Check it out:

The photos were clicked on several occasions, from birthday parties to weddings and other family functions.

World Photography Day is observed annually to celebrate the craft, history, science and art of photography. On this day, people who are passionate about photography come together to raise awareness and share ideas for innovative clicks.

