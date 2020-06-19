Want to nail the messy bun? Check out this TikTok video

Who said we can’t make a messy bun look chic? (Photo: Getty) Who said we can’t make a messy bun look chic? (Photo: Getty)

While we are working from home and changing from one set of PJs to another, things can definitely get dull. But with the weekend almost here, it is time to amp things up without going OTT. And the messy bun hairstyle is the perfect way to go about it. However, there is a small difference between nailing the hairstyle with your hair looking soft and wavy, and the hairdo looking uncombed and shabby. Wanting to look like a million bucks without making much effort? Take a look at the video below.

*Tie your hair in a high ponytail and then do it again just so you get a half-knot look.

*Section the loose hair into two and bring them together in a criss-cross manner so that it looks like a makeshift braid.

*Wrap it around the bun and secure it with bobby pins or fancy pearl or stone encrusted hairpins.

*It doesn’t have to look clean, which is the key to this hairstyle. Make sure you leave a few strands loose to give it a soft and feminine look!

