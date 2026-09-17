TikTok’s ‘sunburning’ acne trend: Why dermatologists say it could make things worse

Repeated sunburns significantly increase the risk of skin cancer, particularly the deadliest one, melanoma. (Freepik)

Instead of using traditional anti-blemish treatments like creams or medications, many young people are opting for a more extreme approach—exposing their skin directly to the sun in hopes of achieving a clearer complexion.

This TikTok trend, known as ‘sunburning’, has taken social media by storm, with users claiming that soaking in UV rays can effectively ‘heal’ acne.

Content creator Haley Wenthold, 19, shared her experience in a viral TikTok video, asserting that the method “actually works,” according to the New York Post. Her post has garnered millions of views, prompting discussions about its potential risks and effectiveness.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.