Here’s how much Tiffany Trump’s engagement ring costs

Tiffany Trump is engaged to Michael Boulos. The 27-year-old made the announcement on Instagram with a picture of herself and her fiance, on her father Donald Trump’s final full day in office.

Billionaire Boulos proposed to Tiffany with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond from Dubai, reported Daily Mail. The cost of the ring is believed to be up to worth $1.2 million (Rs 8,76,92,400).

The ring was reportedly designed by a New York-based jeweller and diamond dealer Samer Halimeh, who works of the “one per cent of the one per cent” like Oprah Winfrey, Sir Elton John and Naomi Campbell, to name a few.

A spokesperson for Halimeh told Daily Mail that the knockout ring features a massive emerald-cut centre stone, flanked with two trapeze cut diamonds.

Michael, the 23-year-old heir to multi-billion dollar Nigerian conglomerate Boulos Enterprises, reportedly flew to Dubai with Halimeh to choose the ring.

In 2019, the couple was reportedly spotted checking engagement rings at the Samer Halimeh store in New York, where Tiffany only picked a diamond “friendship” bracelet.

Tiffany is Trump’s daughter with Marla Maples, his second ex-wife.