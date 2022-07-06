scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Dos and don’ts to follow before, during, and after thunderstorms to stay safe

National Disaster Management Authority also shared some important tips to protect animals during squalls, thunderstorms, and even dust storms

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 6, 2022 10:50:30 am
Third time in 5 years, Doppler radar non-functional as cyclone brushes pastA Doppler radar is also efficient in tracking clouds that cause thunderstorms. Real-time forecasting helps give accurate information on areas where it may rain heavily. (PTI Photo)

Heavy downpour during the monsoon season is not uncommon. But when accompanied by dust storms, thunderstorms, and squalls, it can lead to massive destruction. As such, it is advisable to be prepared and take precautions to avoid any mishaps.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued certain do’s and don’ts to take note of. The advisory mentions the important things one need to take of before, during, and after a squall and dust or thunderstorm, alongside with certain tips on how one can protect their pets. Have a look!

What to do before the storm?

  • Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival.
  • Secure your house. carry out repairs don’t leave sharp objects loose.
  • Secure outside objects that could blow away and cause damage.
  • Remove rotting trees/broken branches that could fall and cause injury or damage.
  • Listen to radio, watch TV or read newspapers for weather updates and warnings.

What to do during the storm?

  • Keep a watch on local weather updates and warnings.
  • Try to stay indoors stay off verandas.
  • Unplug all electrical equipment.
  • Don’t use corded telephones.
  • Don’t touch plumbing and metal pipes. Do not use running water.
  • Stay away from structures with tin roofs/metal sheeting.
  • Don’t take shelter near/under trees.
  • Stay put if you are inside a car/bus/covered vehicle.
  • Don’t use metallic objects stay away from power/telephone lines.
  • Get out of water- pools lakes, small boats on water bodies and take safe shelter immediately.

What to do after the storm?

  • Stay away from storm-damaged areas.
  • Listen to local radio/TV stations for updated information or instructions on weather and traffic updates.
  • Help children, women elderly and differently-abled.
  • Stay away from fallen trees/power lines and report them to nearest tehsil/district head quarters.

Lightning and thunderstorm do’s and don’ts for animals

  • Designate a safe area in or near your home to shelter your animals in a severe thunderstorm.
  • Keep your animals away from open water, pond or river.
  • Keep your animals away from tractors and other metal farm equipment.
  • Don’t allow your animals to congregate under trees.
  • Watch your animals closely and try to keep them under your direct control.

