Throwing away eggshells? Here’s why you shouldn’t

That egg is great for health and beauty (read: hair care) is a universally-accepted fact. But did you know there are many more uses and benefits of the poultry product — both the actual egg and the shell? If you are curious, here is what you need to know.

* Fertiliser: Did you know that the eggshells are rich in calcium and, therefore, can provide nourishment to your plants? Instead of throwing it away, save the shell, and use it to ward off pests, too. It is great for your home garden.

* First aid: Yes, you read that right. That thin membrane between the egg white and the shell that sometimes sticks to the egg after it is boiled, and makes you feel disgusted, is great for minor cuts and scratches. You can use it as a bandage to stop the bleeding.

* Cleaning of sink: Cleaning of the sink is a task for everyone. Food particles stuck to the drain is an odious sight that no one wants to see. So, you can use some medium sized eggshells on the drain while doing the dishes so the food can get collected there. And the smaller pieces that break away can act as cleaner, too, when they slip into the drain.

* Cleaning silver: It is believed that hardboiled egg yolks can act as de-oxidiser for your silver jewellery. All you need to do is break the egg yolks in a container and spread some paper over them. Now keep the jewellery so as to avoid direct contact. Cover the container and let the contents rest for a day. When you take them out, wash the jewellery with soap to eliminate the smell.

* Cleaning coffee flask: Not all the corners of a coffee flask can be reached with bare hands. Instead of feeling frustrated, here is what you can do: use eggshells — small pieces — and put it inside the flask. Next, pour some hot water inside, close the lid and shake really well. In no time, your flask will begin to look new.

