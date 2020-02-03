In your early 20s? Here are three must-have skincare products

All you need is just these three products to keep skincare woes at bay. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) All you need is just these three products to keep skincare woes at bay. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Your 20s are your make or break years when it comes to most aspects of your life, right from career to family and friendships. It is also the time when your attention turns to skincare. And with the beauty market constantly throwing new products at us, it can get quite tricky to create a bespoke skincare routine for yourself. But fret not, we have you covered.

Your skincare regime doesn’t have to be daunting. After all, it is the time you give yourself, so it should be therapeutic. Ahead, we list down the thee much-needed products you need to ace your skincare game, especially if you are in your early 20s.

Face wash and a micellar water

Double cleansing is imperative! (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Double cleansing is imperative! (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

We tend to spend much of our time outdoors, which means we return home with loads of dirt and grime on our face. This is when double cleansing, a step of the 10-step Korean skincare routine, enters the picture. As the name suggests, it is all about cleansing twice — first, with an oil-based cleanser or micellar water which helps remove the makeup and dirt, and then with a gel or cream-based cleanser. But we recommend only using a gel or a cream-based cleanser, because sometimes double cleansing, though great, can strip the skin off its essential oils. A cleanser, however, will keep the hydration locked in.

Sunscreen

Whether cloudy or sunny, a sunscreen cannot be skipped. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Whether cloudy or sunny, a sunscreen cannot be skipped. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

There is no way we wouldn’t have mentioned this. It is time you understand that sunscreen is your ride-or-die product. It is non-negotiable, and you must include one in your skincare routine if you haven’t already. Whether sunny or cloudy, it is essential you apply sunscreen. Go for a sunscreen that has a minimum SPF 30. If you are visiting the mountains, settle for nothing less than SPF 50. Reapply every two hours, and if you feel they are a little heavy for your skin, you can easily settle for a gel or a matt variant. In fact, the market also has a lot of sunscreen sprays which are quite handy when you are on the move.

Scrub

Ditch walnut scrubs for exfoliation. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Ditch walnut scrubs for exfoliation. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Nobody likes dead cells accumulating on the skin, and well, you will witness a lot of it in your 20s. Exfoliation is the key to better skin. It combats dead skin cells and helps the moisturiser and other skincare products seep in better. However, scrubbing should only be done once a week since over-exfoliation can cause micro-tears and we do not want that.

Are you adding these 3 products to your skincare routine?

