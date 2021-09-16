Three signs that someone is good for you and can help with your personal growth

In life, we meet all kinds of people. While some are good for our soul and help us grow, there are those who perpetuate negativity, toxicity and try to bring us down. It is always a good idea to stay away from this group of people, who have nothing real to contribute.

In the pandemic, we have learnt to surround ourselves with people who matter to us — our family, some real friends, encouraging co-workers, etc. This has given us the scope to understand who can help us with real growth in life and is good for us.

Devina Kaur, an inspirational speaker, radio host, producer, and the author of a self-help book titled ‘Too Fat Too Loud Too Ambitious‘, says that while all relationships are important, the right ones have the ability to empower us.

As such, she lists three signs that someone is good for us; read on.

1. Knowledge and acceptance

Take a moment to think about all the parts of yourself that you have gotten to know and learnt to accept through your journey of self-knowledge and figuring out what your likes, dislikes and all that encompasses your authentic self are, says Kaur.

“Real and positive relationships will allow a safe space for your vulnerabilities, provide comfort when life stresses you out, and offer insight into the world, which will help you grow together as a formidable team. They will understand who you are better than anyone else; know what makes you happy because you trust them enough to talk openly about your feelings. Accept yourself and others so that you will be able to use your strengths to your advantage and balance out any weaknesses to create a powerhouse effect,” she says.

2. Being comfortable enough to reveal yourself

According to Kaur, the journey to self-love is love itself. Whether your partner comes over for a movie night or insists on accompanying you for shopping, people who are excited to spend time with you, will do everything they can to be near you as often as possible. This provides you with the platform to be exactly who you are because they accept you and this will only strengthen your ability to reveal yourself without feeling any shame or guilt.

“It is a wonderful feeling when your partner is swamped with work and social obligations, but those feelings of wanting to connect with you transcend anything else in their life. The more you make yourself a priority to have the courage to reveal who you really are, the more accepting people in your life will be to embrace your authentic and unapologetic aura.”

3. Someone who respects your boundaries

Someone who is truly good for you will support and respect your individuality, even if that means they have to take a step back. They will respect your boundaries and empower you to display your best potential. These people often understand that space and distance may be necessary for you to flourish and will never make you feel guilty for that.

“People who are good for you have the potential to evolve you to your next level of authenticity. They have qualities that align with what you desire in all aspects of life, but it starts with self-knowledge which leads to more self-love,” Kaur concludes.

