Three ingredients fix: Get frizz-free, manageable hair this monsoon with these DIY hair masks

The growing air and water pollution is a leading cause of declining hair health. Couple it with stress, unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise, and you are probably already experiencing major hairfall or struggling with dull, coarse hair.

Advertising

However, Indian kitchens are a treasure trove of natural haircare remedies. These DIY hair masks, made with just three ingredients, can be your saviour. It not only brings back the bounce and moisture but also has anti-bacterial qualities that protect your scalp.

Banana-honey-yogurt

Yoghurt and banana are nutrient-dense and when applied topically along the length of the hair, have the potential of reviving the lost sheen of your tresses. Yoghurt is also dense in calcium and has high vitamin D content while honey works well for frizzy hair.

Method:

Just take one ripe banana, two tablespoons of honey and mix with yoghurt to get a thick paste. Apply it liberally on hair.

Egg whites-olive oil-honey

Advertising

Egg whites work well with curly hair as it brings down the frizziness of dry curls. Though the smell of egg won’t be pleasant, the protein in it is worth all the inconvenience. Moreover, the olive oil and honey will bring back the moisture.

Method:

Take two egg whites and whisk it with 2 tablespoons of oil and honey to make a good paste. Apply and wash it off after half an hour with water.

Curry leaves-yoghurt-coconut oil

Curry leaves are high on beta carotene, amino acids and antioxidants that strengthen the hair follicles and make them grow stronger. Yoghurt makes hair smoother and coconut oil adds calmness and moisture to the hair.

Method:

Take a handful of curry leaves and grind it well. Now add two tablespoons of coconut oil and half a cup yoghurt to the paste, mix it well and apply on hair.