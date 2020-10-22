This winter, Santa Claus will make Zoom calls to kids from his home in Finland

Are you keen on having a 10-minute Zoom call with Santa Claus?(Source: Instagram/@zoomsanta.ie)

While he is known to make journeys around the world on his reindeer-driven sleigh — to check on kids who have been naughty and nice — it seems even Santa cannot do much about the pandemic this year, and will have to stay put in his Finland home.

But instead of having absolutely no connect with children and their families, the legendary figure — who is also hailed and addressed as Father Christmas and Saint Nicholas — will take his activities online, and will now appear on Zoom calls.

This winter, Santa’s Lapland — which is a UK-based travel company that creates trips to snowy Saariselka in Finland — has arranged a private line for Santa Claus after having to postpone the trips of visitors, The National reports.

“We have regretfully made the extremely difficult decision to suspend all trips to Santa’s Lapland in December 2020, as a result of the unpredictable and constantly evolving situation of COVID-19,” the company said in a statement.

Santa’s Lapland has been entrusted with planning seasonal trips to Finland, where children have private meetings with their favourite big man, and tell him in person if they have been naughty or nice. They also share their Christmas wish lists with Mr and Mrs Claus, and have a jolly good time.

But the pandemic this year has led to many restrictions as a result of which, travelling all the way to Lapland in Finland may not be possible for kids and their parents.

But to keep festive spirits high around the Christmas time, Santa’s Lapland will allow parents to book private Zoom calls with the Clauses in the days leading up to December 25.

The outlet reports that the personalised video call experience called ‘Live from Lapland’, will cost £85 per family (Rs 8,214.58). Up to four children will be able to join the 10-minute call which Santa will make from his cabin.

But, Santa’s Lapland is not the only platform with which to reach Father Christmas.

ZoomSanta.ie was launched earlier this year, with the same idea of offering families the chance to schedule interactions with Santa Claus.

While it is based in Ireland, it is open to kids from all around the world. And it costs €34.99 or Rs 3050.15 for a 10-minute meet-up.

Lovely, isn’t it?

