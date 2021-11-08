This winter, keep dry skin woes at bay with these simple tips

Winter season is just around the corner and we can already feel the nip in the air. While the season is loved by many, it’s not the best for our skin. These months are harsh on the skin as the chilly winter air strips away the moisture, leaving it dry and flaky.

The condition worsens if you have dry and sensitive skin. Therefore, you need to pay special attention to your skin through a carefully curated routine. If you are wondering how, look no further as dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth has shared few tips that will chase away your winter skin woes.

“With winter around the corner, here is a guide on taking care of skin to prevent dryness,” the dermatologist wrote as she shared a simple and effective guide for people with dry skin. Check it out.

Keep this simple tips in mind if you have dry skin

*Avoid hot water bath.

*Keep showers short.

*Use soap daily only in armpit and groin. Always use a glycerin-based soap.

*Use a thin cotton towel.

*Apply moisturiser when skin is still damp.

*Use moisturiser with ceremides.

*Wear cotton clothing.

*Use urea based creams on hands and feet.

