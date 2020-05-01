This weekend, give yourself a break with a home spa

Add a little sparkle and relaxation to your routine. (Photo: Getty) Add a little sparkle and relaxation to your routine. (Photo: Getty)

While most people are busy working from home during the lockdown, many others are keeping themselves busy by indulging in new hobbies or rekindling old ones. But its the weekend, and it is time to take a few steps back from your daily routine and pamper yourself. Yes, we know you visit the salon, but you can always treat yourself to a weekend spa at home. Trust us, you will feel so much better.

Make sure you follow these steps when you are at home. (Photo: Getty) Make sure you follow these steps when you are at home. (Photo: Getty)

5-step skincare

This weekend, immerse yourself in the goodness of a skincare routine and ensure that you are not missing out on these steps. Begin with double cleansing followed by applying a non-alcoholic toner. Next, apply a serum, but do not rub it on your face, always pat it. Finally, seal the deal with a moisturiser. Opt for a hydrating one that contains hyaluronic acid or salicylic acid. End it with a lip mask or balm.

Quarantine beauty tips: Keep your skin glowing with these homemade face packs

Manicure

Often we forget to take care of our hands. So here’s our in-depth guide to help you guide through a manicure at home. Go ahead, pamper yourself!

If you missed your monthly hair spa treatment appointment, go for a hot hair towel wrap. (Photo: Getty) If you missed your monthly hair spa treatment appointment, go for a hot hair towel wrap. (Photo: Getty)

Foot peel

Irritated because of those cracks and dirt on your feet? Then a foot peel is what you need this weekend. To make your DIY foot peel, all you need is an aspirin, 2 cups of hot water, a cup of mouthwash and half a cup of white vinegar. Mix all ingredients together and put it in a plastic wrap and cover your feet. Do so for at least an hour and wash it off. Prepare to be a little grossed out because all the dead skin is going to peel off, but trust us, you will get baby soft results. Follow it up with a moisturiser and put on your socks.

Treat your feet to perfect DIY pedicure regime

Hot towel wrap

Missed your hair spa routine? Here’s how you can make up for it. Begin by massaging your hair with lukewarm oil, preferably coconut oil. Next, dip your towel in warm water, wring it and wrap your head with it. Let it be for around 20 minutes and wash. Result? You will have a silky hair!

Can’t visit the parlour? Refresh your skin with this 5-step facial routine

Stay at home and relax with these tips.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd