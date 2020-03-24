This week, some feel-good films and shows that you can watch with family

Take care of your mental health, and stay away from news/information that can cause them great distress; watch these films, instead. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Take care of your mental health, and stay away from news/information that can cause them great distress; watch these films, instead. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

A lot has already been said about why it is best if you stay put inside your house and practise social distancing. So, as you take your work assignments home, here are some films and shows that you can watch with the rest of your family when you are done for the day. The World Health Organisation (WHO), along with mental health experts, has already insisted that people take care of their mental health, and stay away from news/information that can cause them great distress. And while staying entirely away from COVID-19 updates is not possible, you can take breaks and distract yourself sporadically.

Here is a list we have compiled for you; read on.

Marley & Me (2008)

Starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston, this story essentially revolves around the life of a dog, and its carers/parents John and Jenny (Wilson and Aniston, respectively). Marley is just a pupper when he is introduced, but grows up to be a handful, albeit a caring pet. Through life’s ups and downs, John and Jenny have Marley by their side, even as they expand their family. If you are a dog-parent yourself, you will know that pets bring a lot of joy and comfort; and this movie is just that. Snuggle up with your loved ones and call it a movie night, tonight.

Goodbye Christopher Robin (2017)

Another profoundly-simple and a magical story that you can enjoy with the family. If you have grown up loving the beloved bear Winnie the Pooh, you will want to know how the character came into being. The film looks into the lives of Billy Moon, aka Christopher Robin Milne, and his father ‘Blue’ or A. A. Milne, who created the fictional world of Winnie-the-Pooh and the rest of his pals. The film delves into the broken lives of the two lead characters, and the relationship they shared with each other. Also starring Margot Robbie, the film will instantly make you feel both nostalgic and hopeful.

English Vinglish (2012)

A hesitant homemaker, ridiculed for her poor command over the English language, challenges herself and learns to speak with confidence. If this plot does not instantaneously put you in a good mood, then nothing will. The movie is considered to be late actor Sridevi’s finest. Quashing social taboos, it gives out a simple message: that a homemaker’s job is as real as any, and that laddoos taste best when you realise the efforts put in by the laddoo maker.

Harry Potter series

If there’s something all of humanity needs right now, it is hope and a dash of magic. So, whether you consider yourself to be a muggle, a halfblood, or a wizard/witch, the world of Harry Potter is all-embracing. Pick a movie of your choice, or begin from the very first, and feel the magic happen. Also, it is a great way to introduce children to the magically-complex world created by author JK Rowling. Take those wands out tonight, folks, and tell the world we stand united against the threat of dark forces.

Impractical Jokers

If there is one thing that we can all agree to, it is that laughter is indeed the best medicine. If you are not feeling okay, mentally, then you can just watch a few random episodes of this show, and get in all the happiness and laughter. Based on real-life pranks, four friends Joe, Murr, Sal and Q, participate in tasks to embarrass each other and score high, so they can save themselves from a grand punishment. They must say/do everything that the other ‘jokers’ tell them to, and any refusal will lead to a loss. Let’s just say, you will have to see this for yourself, before you believe us.

