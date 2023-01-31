Common eye makeup mistakes to avoid during the wedding season

The wedding season is here, and many of us have at least one invitation we cannot ignore. As such, our wardrobe is already teeming with outfits — from a dazzling lehenga set to a stylish sari — to make a head-turning statement. Bt have you given a thought to your makeup yet? Don’t frown, because your makeup can elevate your look, but at the same time even the smallest mistake can break it.

We say so because applying makeup is no cakewalk, and the most difficult area to apply makeup are the eyes! Agreed Dr Geetika Mittal, a dermatologist, and said that one tends to make certain common mistakes while applying eye makeup, further suggesting a few tips to avoid them.

“Are you applying your eye makeup the right way for weddings and events? Here is a guide you can follow to avoid common eye makeup mistakes,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Don’t smoke out your lower waterline with kajal: If you have dark circles, it is advisable to not smoke out kajal under your eyes as it will cause shadows and darkness.

Use a colour corrector: If you have dark circles, a colour corrector can give you an evenly-toned base.

Use a correct concealer: To prevent your under eyes from looking yellow or green, it is a must to apply the correct concealer. A peachy-orange concealer works best and gives your under-eyes the perfect highlight it needs.

Let eyelash glue set completely: Don’t rush to apply fake eyelashes right after adding the glue. You should always wait 30-40 seconds to let the eyelash glue dry before applying them to your eyelashes.

Use waterproof products: Using waterproof products is the key to having the perfect wedding look. Events and weddings are long and the venue gets hotter due to the presence of a large number of people; this can ruin the eye makeup. Waterproof eye makeup ensures it doesn’t move for 8+ hours.

“Eye makeup is an art and it can completely change your look if you master it the right way,” said celebrity makeup artist Neha Chhabra, founder, Keywest Academy.

Step 1: Start with primer. It helps create a smooth surface for the makeup. Apply a little amount and allow it to dry. This will help the makeup stay for a longer duration.

Step 2: Apply a neutral colour: Start with a basic colour. Choose shades that can go with your everyday look or even other occasions.

Step 3: Refrain from smoking out kajal to your lower waterline. Kajal enhances dark circles, making the eye makeup appear dark.

Step 4: Eye concealer on the go. To cover that dark circles, use a peachy shade of concealer that gives your eyes a perfect highlight it needs.

Step 5: Just wing it! Applying the eyeliner will give an elegant look to your eye makeup.

Step 6: Use mascara to add that extra volume to your eyes and make them shine.

Step 7: Waterproof/matte products. Days are longer and of course you want your makeup to stay for a longer time. Therefore, use matte or waterproof cosmetics.

