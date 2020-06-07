This TikTok video shows you the perfect way to contour your nose; check it out

If you are looking to try some fast contouring hacks, this is your place. (Photo: Getty) If you are looking to try some fast contouring hacks, this is your place. (Photo: Getty)

Makeup junkies would know that TikTok is Gen-Z’s preferred place for everything that includes beauty and skincare. From one-minute makeup tutorial to makeup hacks, the app runs the show when it comes to quick tips and tricks for when you are on the move. Recently, @youngcouture, who is known for some amazing hacks, shared another easy trick to contour your nose and make it look sharper and thin on TikTok. If you are looking to get a handy nose contour hack, scroll down.

Step 1: All you have to do is take a flat rush with stifled bristles (Here’s a guide to the basic make-up brushes you must have in your vanity kit) for sharper contouring and dip it in your contouring powder/cream or your much-loved bronzer.

Step 2: Then use the brush and draw two thin lines following the tip of your nose. Make sure they seamlessly join the tip of your eyebrows to give it a more natural effect. Next, if you want to make your nose look sharp, draw two little lines on the tip of your nose and end with a single horizontal line just slightly above the two little lines.

Step 3: Using a bonding brush, blend the lines out in a downward motion. Take your own sweet time and blend it out so that there are no harsh streaks. In order to make the process clean and seamless, dab your beauty blender to just make it look softer and create a shadow effect.

Step 4: Finish it with applying some highlighter on the tip and the bridge of your nose. Go ahead and blend out any harsh highlighter lines softly with your finger. There you go with an instant and a natural nose job!

